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Unfinished apartments in Kyrgyzstan: state intervention halted developer schemes to protect investors

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov has announced a new restriction on the real estate market, prohibiting construction companies from selling apartments during the initial 'pit' (foundation) stage of development. Under the new rules, residential units may only be sold after the building's structural frame has been erected and roofing work is complete.

Kyrgyzstan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Staff Sgt. Angela Ruiz, U.S. Air Force, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Kyrgyzstan

The decision follows a pattern of systemic failures by developers to deliver on contractual obligations. According to the President, more than 40 construction companies sold apartments at the earliest stages of construction but subsequently failed to finish the buildings or refund the buyers' money. In some instances, citizens have remained without their paid housing for periods ranging from five to ten years.

President Japarov noted that many of these firms used aggressive advertising to gain consumer trust before defaulting on their promises. In response, the government has initiated criminal proceedings against the responsible parties, including the detention of individuals and the identification of assets belonging to the defaulting companies.

Regarding existing problematic sites, the state is overseeing the completion of some construction projects to ensure that apartments are eventually handed over to the buyers. In cases where financial restitution is impossible, the President stated that those responsible will be held accountable under the law.

The measure aims to shift the financial risk away from the consumer by ensuring a tangible level of physical progress is achieved before developers can collect payments for future housing.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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