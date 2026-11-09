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Hidden domestic pressures in Uzbekistan: why professional ambitions vanish behind closed doors

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, a woman's ability to participate in the labor market is determined not only by the availability of job vacancies or her professional qualifications, but significantly by the structural distribution of domestic responsibilities. For mothers of preschool-age children, the intersection of caregiving duties and workplace requirements creates a specific set of constraints that can exclude them from economic activity, even when the desire to work is present.

A female salesperson and a boy with a toy in a grocery store in Tashkent
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A female salesperson and a boy with a toy in a grocery store in Tashkent

This dynamic was examined in a sociological survey conducted by the "Family and Gender" Scientific Research Institute. The study involved 594 women residing in Tashkent, Qashqadaryo, Fergana, and Khorezm regions. The research focused on labor market participation, family obligations, and the balance between professional and personal life.

The cost of caregiving gaps

The findings indicate that domestic duties remain a primary barrier to employment. Approximately 38.7% of respondents identified family responsibilities as the main factor hindering their labor activity. Additionally, 25.4% cited a lack of sufficient childcare centers, while 16.2% noted that their workplace was too far from home. Another 13.9% highlighted the absence of opportunities for remote work as a significant obstacle.

These figures suggest that creating job openings is insufficient to increase female employment. The data points to a necessity for conditions where children are cared for in a safe and reliable manner, and where working hours align with family needs. Without these structural supports, women may remain excluded from the workforce despite their professional ambitions.

Household dynamics and employment likelihood

Statistical analysis from the survey reveals a strong correlation between household support and a woman's economic activity. Women who reported support from their partners were 2.64 times more likely to be economically active. In cases where the overall level of family assistance was high, the probability of employment increased by a factor of 1.49. Conversely, the presence of resistance to working within the family was associated with a 66.3% lower likelihood of a woman entering the labor market.

These metrics underscore that a woman's labor participation cannot be evaluated solely as an individual decision. The attitudes of family members, the division of household chores, and the involvement of relatives in child-rearing directly impact her economic independence.

Time poverty and psychological load

The study also measured the impact of unpaid domestic labor. Women who spent more than 12 hours per week on additional household tasks had a 75.4% lower probability of employment. This statistic reflects the often invisible burden of daily routines, such as transporting children to daycare, preparing meals, and managing general household maintenance. When these responsibilities are not evenly distributed among family members, the capacity for professional engagement diminishes.

Using six composite indicators, the researchers calculated a work-life balance index, which stood at 60.9%, a level considered moderate. Regional differences were noted, with Tashkent recording an index of 66.2% and Qashqadaryo region at 57%.

While the survey found that women's adaptability to daily conditions was rated relatively high at 3.53 points, the psychological stability indicator was lower, at 2.36 points. This discrepancy suggests that while women are managing multiple simultaneous roles, the cumulative load places a measurable strain on their psychological well-being. The data indicates that addressing female employment requires attention not just from employers, but also from the domestic sphere where the distribution of labor is decided.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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