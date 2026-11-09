Ricardo Rodriguez Memorial Hospital Annex opens as 25-bed infirmary in Bacolor

The Ricardo Rodriguez Memorial Hospital Annex in Bacolor, Pampanga, will open as a 25-bed infirmary to provide immediate healthcare access to residents while it awaits the necessary licensing to function as a full-scale medical facility.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Medical ward

Governor Lilia "Nanay” Pineda inspected the four-storey building on Friday, Nov. 6, alongside Bacolor Mayor Eduardo "Diman” Datu, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and local barangay officials. According to hospital chief Dr. Jingle Maray, the governor authorized the limited initial operation to ensure the community can utilize basic health services while the administrative process for its full licensing is underway.

Infrastructure and Funding

The facility is designed to eventually operate as a 75-bed Level 1 hospital. Once it secures full operational status, the annex will expand its capabilities to include diagnostic and laboratory services, such as ultrasound, 2D echocardiography, and X-rays.

Construction of the hospital was funded through a ₱250 million allocation from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) via the national government's General Appropriations Act between 2021 and 2025, as noted by Mayor Datu. To complement the infrastructure, the provincial government has allocated ₱35 million for medical equipment, and the Capitol will cover the ongoing operating expenses of the facility.

The hospital is expected to serve as a primary healthcare hub for the residents of Bacolor and neighboring municipalities.