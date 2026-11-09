Sadyr Japarov demands recovery of 200,000 dollars from suspects in Chuy region fraud scheme

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has ordered the Ministry of Internal Affairs to detain individuals implicated in a fraud scheme involving a quarry in the Chuy region. The directive follows a complaint from Alidzhi Afarov, a citizen of Kazakhstan, who reported losing a real estate asset and over $200,000.

Afarov alleged that after he purchased the quarry near the city of Kant, the property was fraudulently transferred to members of an organized criminal group. He specifically identified Ilyasbek Kaipov and a man claiming to be the president's nephew, Azamat Japarov, as participants in the scheme.

Upon discovering that the suspects had not yet been apprehended, President Japarov instructed law enforcement to arrest the named individuals and ensure the recovery of the $200,000.