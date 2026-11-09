Bogota demographic data shows 46 percent drop in annual births since 2015

Bogota's demographic transition has moved from statistical abstraction to immediate operational reality. Over the past decade, the city's birth rate has dropped by nearly half, while the proportion of residents aged 60 and older has reached 17%. This shift is forcing a fundamental restructuring of access to education and healthcare, challenging infrastructure designed for a previously different population model.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Viktor Bushuev is licensed under All rights reserved Population ageing

Between 2015 and 2025, the number of newborns in Colombia's capital fell from 102,795 to 55,782, a decline of approximately 46%. Simultaneously, household counts have risen; between 2021 and 2025, the city added roughly 118,000 new household units. This trend indicates that shrinking birth rates do not equate to larger family groups. Instead, there is a growing tendency toward single-person households and smaller domestic units. Consequently, the demand for housing is not decreasing in proportion to birth rates but is transforming into a need for distinct, often compact, individual living spaces.

Rebuilding the Educational Network

The decline in the child population is exerting pressure on the educational sector. From 2020 to 2024, more than 130,000 students left public and private schools in Bogota. For specific institutions, this creates risks of closure or forces radical cost optimization due to empty classrooms. The economic model based on mass enrollment is losing stability: the cost per student is rising, while infrastructure utilization rates are falling. The city faces a dilemma between maintaining a physical network that no longer matches the potential user base or reducing it, a move that inevitably alters the geographic accessibility of education for remaining families.

Shifting the Focus of Medical Care

In the healthcare sector, priority loads are changing. Reduced birth rates lower the potential demand for maternal and pediatric services. Conversely, an aging population intensifies the need for chronic disease management and the development of the care economy (economía del cuidado). For residents of Bogota, this means access to care is shifting from preventive and reproductive programs to long-term support for the elderly. Government and social services must reallocate resources to avoid a scenario where infrastructure built for children remains underutilized while the support system for the elderly becomes overloaded, struggling to provide adequate service to 17% of the city's population.

These changes also impact urban mobility. Traditional routes tied to schools and kindergartens are losing significance, while the demand for transport adapted to elderly and mobility-impaired citizens is growing. Omar Oristegui, director of the GovLab research center at Universidad de La Sabana, notes that authorities' response cannot be limited to closing schools or expanding hospitals. Predictive planning is required to account for how population welfare needs will evolve in the medium and long term. The effectiveness of these measures will depend on whether the political process can account for these structural shifts, as their consequences extend well beyond the term of any single municipal administration.