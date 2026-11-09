Indian Embassy in Yemen confirms evacuation of 19 stranded seafarers from Hodeidah and Sanaa

The Indian Embassy in Yemen has confirmed the successful evacuation of 19 Indian seafarers who had been stranded in the region for nearly two weeks. The nationals, who were located in the cities of Hodeidah and Sana'a, are currently en route to India. According to an official statement shared via X, all individuals are reported to be in good health.

This rescue operation occurs against a volatile security backdrop in West Asia, where the risk to commercial shipping has intensified. The evacuation highlights the ongoing vulnerability of maritime personnel operating in the Red Sea corridor, a region currently marked by escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi group. Recent reports indicate a surge in military activity, including the interception of ballistic missiles launched towards Riyadh and corresponding coalition air strikes within Yemen.

The safety of Indian nationals in this corridor remains a critical concern for New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently underscored the human cost of the regional instability; spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India has lost 23 nationals in the ongoing West Asia conflict, with 15 of those casualties being seafarers.

From a structural perspective, the instability in Yemen directly threatens the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints. The strategic weight of this passage has grown significantly as shipping routes shift. Due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz resulting from US-Iran tensions, more Gulf energy shipments have been redirected toward Red Sea ports. This shift has effectively turned the Bab al-Mandab Strait into a primary alternative for global oil exports and trade, simultaneously increasing the exposure of commercial vessels and their crews to regional conflict.