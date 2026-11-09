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Philippines maintains 50-day fuel buffer as retail pump prices see significant decline

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Fuel prices are set for a significant decline on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, with gasoline seeing the steepest drop of P16.80 per liter. According to the Department of Energy (DOE), diesel and kerosene will also decrease by P4.10 and P3.70 per liter, respectively.

Gas stations at the pump
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Gas stations at the pump

The anticipated price cuts provide immediate relief to motorists and transport operators, coinciding with the government's ongoing support for the transport sector. The DOE reported that as of November 5, it has already distributed P1.237 billion in fuel subsidies to 110,211 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to mitigate the impact of volatile fuel costs.

National Fuel Reserves

DOE Secretary Sharon Garin confirmed that the Philippines maintains a sufficient strategic buffer of fuel to ensure energy security. The current total stock of fuel is estimated to last approximately 50 days.

Breaking down the inventory, Garin noted that gasoline stocks are sufficient for 51.64 days, while diesel and jet fuel can last 53.95 and 55.62 days, respectively. The country holds an even larger reserve of kerosene, which could last 143.07 days. Other essential fuels include fuel oil with a 55.97-day supply and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) with 29.84 days of stock remaining.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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