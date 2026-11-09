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Philippines' National Irrigation Administration deployed solar-powered systems in Cagayan province

World

Two solar-powered irrigation systems came online in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, on the Philippines' Bicol region, handing over operations to local farmer groups in Sitio Ugudan and Barangay Visitacion on Nov. 6. Each facility utilizes 32 solar panels to service a 15-hectare rice field, directly supporting 15 farmers per site.

The farmer connects drip irrigation to the cucumber plant in the greenhouse
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The farmer connects drip irrigation to the cucumber plant in the greenhouse

The infrastructure shifts local production from a single annual cycle, which was previously dictated by rainfall, to a model capable of supporting flexible planting schedules. Denton A. Agra, treasurer of the Ugudan Sta. Maria Irrigators' Association, noted that the stable water supply removes the critical dependency on precipitation that had previously capped the number of rice harvests per year.

National Irrigation Administration (NIA) officials framed the deployment as part of a broader climate-resilience strategy. Raymundo B. Apil, NIA regional manager for the second region, stated the goal is ensuring reliable irrigation for food security, while Rovila S. Mako, head of the NIA-Visitacion irrigation system, emphasized the need for equitable water distribution amid the threat of El Niño-related droughts. Hovimar Castillo, a representative of Santa Ana Mayor Nelson P. Robijones, confirmed the municipal government's commitment to supporting the agricultural sector, while association members agreed to maintain the equipment and enforce equal access to water resources.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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