White House secures long-term funding for immigration policy through established federal legislation

U.S. federal immigration enforcement operations are not expected to scale back following the midterm elections, according to sources within federal departments cited by CBS News. The administrative continuity of these efforts is anchored in the appointment of Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff. This shift in the Oval Office hierarchy signals a firm institutional commitment to a hardline immigration policy, irrespective of the Republican Party's loss of control over both chambers of Congress.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by usicegov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20

The operational trajectory is defined by specific internal directives from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Agency officials have confirmed that the current operational target is approximately 19,000 arrests per week, equivalent to 2,700 daily detentions. This figure represents an increase from a previous daily limit of 2,000 arrests. These targets were established prior to the midterm elections and have not been revised in light of the voting results. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) state that they have not received instructions from new legislators to reduce the pace of operations or alter the agency's methodology.

The financial and legal basis for sustained enforcement is secured through the One Big Beautiful Bill, signed by President Trump last year. This legislation authorized $75 billion in funding for immigration control structures through 2029. Consequently, even with a shift in congressional power that allows Democrats to conduct investigations and issue subpoenas, the agency's resource base remains statutorily protected for the long term.

Teresa Cardinal Brown, a former DHS official who served under Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, predicts that the primary obstacle for the executive branch will be internal oversight rather than external sanctions. She anticipates that Democratic lawmakers will actively utilize their oversight powers, including holding hearings and attempting to restrict fund usage. However, given the substantial allocated budget and the political will of the administration led by Miller, Brown expects the rate of detentions to remain unchanged.

Miller's appointment as Chief of Staff cements his role as the principal architect of immigration policy in Trump's second administration. Prior to this role, while serving as Deputy Chief of Staff and National Security Advisor, Miller oversaw the implementation of several key changes, including the effective suspension of the asylum system, the cessation of refugee admissions (with limited exceptions), and the tightening of criteria for legal visas and green cards.

Miller has also advocated for the expansion of legal tools, including public statements regarding the potential suspension of habeas corpus rights for individuals detained in ICE facilities. The deportation situation intensified in 2025 when many standard judicial channels for release were blocked, leading to a sharp rise in habeas corpus petitions.

The practical consequences of these federal decisions are visible at the local level. In Texas, where the Latino community largely supported Democratic candidates in the elections, the Mayor of Houston stated an intent to limit local police cooperation with ICE. However, experts assess that such local initiatives are unable to halt federal operations, as resources and authorities remain concentrated in federal agencies that continue to function according to their established operational targets.