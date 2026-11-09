Forza Italia and Action party introduce competing bills to protect Italian elections from disinformation

Three competing bills are currently under review in the Italian Senate, each proposing a framework for a "democratic shield” intended to protect the electoral process from foreign interference, including disinformation and cognitive manipulation. The legislative focus is on establishing specific procedures for monitoring, control, and legal accountability rather than merely stating political intentions.

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The most advanced in the legislative process is a bill introduced in April 2025 by Senators Chiara Caradonna and Marco Lombardo of the Action party (Azione). This proposal has been referred to the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, where public hearings are currently underway. It is expected that former Constitutional Court President Marta Cartabia may contribute to the discussion before this stage concludes. The bill defines the "democratic shield” as a set of norms for control and monitoring designed to ensure the freedom of voting and protect the democratic process from foreign influence manifested in the creation and promotion of distorted information.

Two additional proposals were added to the docket in late October. The first originates from Forza Italia, with initial signatures from Senators Stefania Craxi and Daniela Ternullo. The second initiative comes from Senator Maria Stella Gelmini of the We Moderates faction. Unlike the earlier proposal, the Forza Italia bill delegates authority to the government for one year to issue subordinate regulations that translate parliamentary principles into specific administrative measures. This version includes the implementation of filters and analytical mechanisms to identify digital disinformation campaigns, including those utilizing artificial intelligence.

Supporters of these initiatives state that the strategic goal is to consolidate efforts around a single text, expanding the spectrum of supporting factions before the final vote. The timeline is linked to the Senate's review of the financial bill (manovra); legislative work on the shield must reach the position-agreement stage to avoid conflicting with the higher-priority budgetary agenda. The key distinction between the proposals lies in the degree of detail: some focus on general principles and obligations, while others emphasize transferring specific implementation powers for oversight to the executive branch.