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Mass protests in Madrid and Paris signal systemic economic crisis in Western nations

World

Protest movements spanning major cities from New York to Buenos Aires are exhibiting synchronized demands that point to a systemic crisis in resource distribution, moving beyond isolated local incidents. In Europe and the United States, demonstrations are targeting specific economic mechanisms. In Madrid, tens of thousands took to the streets against "rentier capitalism” and real estate speculation, arguing that housing has shifted from a basic necessity to a financial asset. In France, the Confédération Générale du Travail reported that nearly 800,000 people protested, demanding tax fairness reviews and the restoration of purchasing power amid inflation. In Belgium and Portugal, the focus remains on austerity measures and labor law reforms that reduce social guarantees for young people.

Price disparity
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Price disparity

The Latin American region shows similar dynamics but emphasizes human capital infrastructure. In Chile and Argentina, primary demands center on funding for state education and science. In Colombia and Ecuador, protests have been triggered by budget cuts and attempts to repeal labor rights, directly impacting the real incomes of working populations.

These social shifts are translating into political outcomes through electoral mechanisms. In Serbia, protest movements contributed to a change in power after 14 years of Alexander Vučić's rule. In Israel, the Netanyahu bloc lost its parliamentary majority. In Brazil, mass actions, including demands to revise work schedules (such as abolishing the 6x1 work week), were a factor in the victory of Lula.

Underlying these developments is not merely dissatisfaction with specific politicians, but the exhaustion of the neoliberal model. The economic mechanism where rentier income from asset ownership systematically exceeds income from real production has created a critical gap between the elite and the base. Furthermore, the concentration of data and capital among Big Tech companies has established a level of market control that is not balanced by state regulation.

The current situation marks a transition from theoretical dissatisfaction to open conflict over resource redistribution. An economic system that treats labor as a "consumable good” and education as a "cost” is meeting resistance from those who are no longer willing to absorb the systemic failures of this model.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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