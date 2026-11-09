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National Tobacco Administration faces COA probe over uncollected regulatory fees in the Philippines

World

The Philippines' National Tobacco Administration (NTA) is facing scrutiny after the Commission on Audit (COA) identified significant financial discrepancies and uncollected regulatory fees. According to the audit, the government lost 566.477 million pesos between 2022 and 2025 because the agency failed to collect mandatory payments from tobacco importers, exporters, and transit carriers.

The COA noted that the shortfall grew from 137.461 million pesos in 2022 to 165.3 million pesos in 2025. This failure to record the receivables understated the agency's accounts by the same 566.477 million peso amount, violating International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS). The audit body has instructed the NTA's regulation division to either provide legal justification for the exemptions or immediately collect the outstanding debt, or it will issue a formal Notice of Charge.

Separate issues arose regarding production grants intended for tobacco farmers. The NTA planned to distribute 6,000 pesos per farmer in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, and across Mindanao, with total grants reaching 54.586 million pesos. However, the audit revealed a lack of registration documents, unclear land ownership records, and missing approved beneficiary lists. In Mindanao specifically, 550 individuals received payments totaling 3.3 million pesos without proving their status as tobacco farmers, while an additional 2.208 million pesos in grant funds remained unutilized.

The 2025 audit resulted in a qualified opinion on the agency's financial statements. The NTA has yet to address 12 of the 20 recommendations from previous years, and its accounts still reflect 26.674 million pesos in unrealized audit adjustments.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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