Costa Rica's Agricultural Sector Loses 13,444 Jobs Despite National Employment Growth

Costa Rica's agricultural sector lost 13,444 jobs between January 2024 and August 2026, even as the country's total employment rose by 25,346 positions. The College of Economic Sciences in Costa Rica, analyzing data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC) Permanent Employment Survey, identified this divergence as evidence of a structural drain of labor from the primary sector that broader economic expansion has failed to offset.

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Production figures confirm the sector's shrinking relative weight in the economy. During the same period, agricultural activity grew by an average of only 1.01%, while national output expanded by 4.39%. This gap indicates that the sector is losing its share of economic production faster than it is shedding jobs. Growth within the industry was uneven: livestock activities increased by 2.39%, the export segment by 1.20%, and production for the domestic market by just 0.47%. All these rates remained below the national average annual economic index.

Rising production costs have compressed profitability. According to the Agricultural Sector Information System (SISAC), agricultural input costs rose by 5.34% over the 24 months ending in August 2026. Chemical fertilizers were the primary driver, with prices jumping 16.73%. This cost pressure is exacerbated by a macroeconomic environment featuring low inflation and falling prices for certain food items, preventing producers from passing increased costs on to consumers. The resulting squeeze on profit margins threatens the financial viability of many operations.

The consequences are particularly severe in regions heavily dependent on agriculture. In Matina canton, where 64% of employed workers are in the agricultural sector, each lost job carries disproportionate socioeconomic weight. Lucas Vargas Montoya, an economist at the College, noted that for hundreds of thousands of rural households, this sector remains their primary source of livelihood rather than just one option in the labor market.

Looking ahead, the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR) projects a 0.7% contraction in the agricultural sector in 2027, largely due to the potential impact of the El Niño climate phenomenon in the first half of that year. For 2028, the regulator forecasts a recovery with 1% growth. The current combination of rising input costs, climate risks, and volatility in global agricultural prices creates an environment where, without targeted policy measures to boost productivity and reduce vulnerability to external shocks, a further deterioration of the sector's position in the national economy and labor market is inevitable.