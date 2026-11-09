eMAG reports record 1.04 billion leu sales during 16th Romanian Black Friday campaign

The 16th Black Friday campaign on eMAG's Romanian platform marked a significant shift in consumer behavior, moving away from isolated high-end electronics purchases toward bulk buying of everyday essentials. Total order value surpassed the 1 billion leu mark, reaching 1.041 billion leu, an increase of 55 million leu over the previous year.

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Behind this nominal growth lies an expansion in physical consumption volume. Shoppers ordered over 4.1 million items, approximately 600,000 more than the prior year, with participation from 714,000 customers. A substantial portion of this growth was driven by third-party sellers on the eMAG Marketplace, whose sales volume increased by 40% compared to the last cycle. The campaign involved more than 15,500 partner merchants.

Consumption patterns indicate a broader penetration of e-commerce into the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. Categories related to basic sustenance and hygiene showed the highest relative growth:

Non-perishable food items: +67.4%

Medical consumables: +52.8%

Personal care and cosmetics: +26.6%

Hygiene products: +25.6%

Dietary supplements: +23.8%

The scale of these purchases is reflected in weight metrics. In a single day, customers ordered 595 tons of pet food, 322 tons of laundry detergent and dishwasher pods, and 159 tons of coffee. By unit count, personal care and cosmetics led with over 1.08 million items, followed by home goods and cleaning supplies with more than 913,000 units.

Payment methods reveal a strong reliance on credit facilities. One in three purchases was made using interest-free installments, suggesting that consumer demand is heavily tied to the availability of credit tools, even without explicit interest costs. Card payment adoption reached 86.8%, a 10 percentage point increase from the previous year.

The interest-free installment option also boosted demand for specific services. Orders for mandatory car insurance (RCA) quintupled compared to the previous year.

Regional spending analysis highlights disparities in average transaction values. Dolj county recorded the highest average check per client at 1,501 leu, followed by Ilfov (1,496 leu), Constanta (1,467 leu), Prahova (1,442 leu), and Giurgiu (1,435 leu). The elevated average in Dolj may point to more concentrated or premium purchasing in that region.

Demand for investment and specific assets also surged. Customers ordered 17.4 kg of gold, silver, and coins, nearly tripling the previous year's volume. Additionally, there were 36 car purchases, a 33% increase, and 1,489 travel packages booked.

Logistics continue to shift toward automation. In cities where parcel lockers are available, 86.09% of eligible orders were delivered via this method. The platform also introduced in-store pickup directly from eMAG warehouses for the first time.