World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
How to dehydrate butternut squash slices: precise steps for long-term storage success
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Cold-smoked pollock: ten-minute guide to creating a creamy protein spread with lemon and capers
Deadly Reptile Encounters: Understanding Biological Triggers and Defensive Instincts in the Wild
Fatal miscalculations regarding wild cats: what changed after researchers observed these behaviors
Gardening guide: Dosage and frequency of succinic acid treatments for household vegetation
Simple apple pancake recipe: how to make tender cinnamon fritters in thirty minutes
Seismic Imaging Reveals Undetected Coal Seams at Yakutia's Chulmakan Deposit
Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul

Uzbekistan district hospitals now perform open-heart surgery and stenting

World

Navobod District Medical Association chief physician Naboabdjon Gasparov has worked in Uzbekistan's healthcare system for over five decades. He notes that the sector has undergone fundamental changes in the last decade, a period during which legislation on transplantation did not exist and complex surgeries were largely impossible. Today, regional district hospitals perform high-tech interventions, including open-heart surgery, stenting, vascular diagnostics, and joint replacement. Gasparov describes this shift as a revolution, as it allows residents of remote areas to receive advanced care without leaving their district.

Cardiac surgeons perform the operation
Photo: t.me/minzdrav_ru by The official channel of the Russian Ministry of Health, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Cardiac surgeons perform the operation

These operational changes align with state measures to modernize infrastructure and staffing. A resolution signed on January 20, 2026, aims to improve prevention of acute cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, creating new opportunities for rapid diagnosis and treatment. Neurologist Nozimdzhon Murataev of the National Medical Center's neuro-resuscitation unit highlights the clinical impact of modern diagnostic tools and algorithms. These resources enable teams to diagnose strokes quickly during the critical "golden hour,” resulting in the survival of hundreds of patients.

Organizational reforms focus on balancing primary care with high-tech centers. Abrordzhan Alizhanov, head of the Namangan Region's Department of Health, states that the region has developed targeted programs with dedicated funding for each level of medical care. These projects account for local specifics to reduce the burden on patients seeking help far from home.

The system also incorporates professional recognition into its operational framework. The first republican "Fidoyi Tibbiyat” (Dedicated to Medicine) competition was held this year, with winners receiving cash prizes. Murataev was awarded the "Shukhrat” Medal by presidential decree on October 20 of the current year. Eldor Isakpurov, a physician at the Samarkand branch of the Republican Emergency Medical Care Center, emphasizes that the combination of high-staff proficiency and access to advanced technology is the decisive factor in saving lives.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Now reading
How to dehydrate butternut squash slices: precise steps for long-term storage success
Recipes & Food
How to dehydrate butternut squash slices: precise steps for long-term storage success
Uzbekistan Launches Program to Produce 30,000 Export-Ready Specialists Annually
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan Launches Program to Produce 30,000 Export-Ready Specialists Annually
Popular
Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost

The heating season begins with record-low gas stocks in Europe, while simultaneous spikes in pipeline flows reveal shifting regional dependencies.

Record-low reserves in Europe: energy buffers hit critical levels ahead of winter frost
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems
Stop misinterpreting your cat: why changing human reactions forces a shift in animal behavior
New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Toy manufacturer Smoby confirms site closures across France as part of restructuring plan
No-churn chocolate ice cream: how to achieve a creamy texture without using an ice cream machine
Attacks on New Zealand leaders: Digital hostility reaches breaking point before the vote
Attacks on New Zealand leaders: Digital hostility reaches breaking point before the vote
Last materials
How to dehydrate butternut squash slices: precise steps for long-term storage success
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Cold-smoked pollock: ten-minute guide to creating a creamy protein spread with lemon and capers
Deadly Reptile Encounters: Understanding Biological Triggers and Defensive Instincts in the Wild
Fatal miscalculations regarding wild cats: what changed after researchers observed these behaviors
Gardening guide: Dosage and frequency of succinic acid treatments for household vegetation
Simple apple pancake recipe: how to make tender cinnamon fritters in thirty minutes
Seismic Imaging Reveals Undetected Coal Seams at Yakutia's Chulmakan Deposit
Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul
Moroccan-Style Roasted Carrots: A Citrus-Harissa Side Dish
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.