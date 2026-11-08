Uzbekistan district hospitals now perform open-heart surgery and stenting

Navobod District Medical Association chief physician Naboabdjon Gasparov has worked in Uzbekistan's healthcare system for over five decades. He notes that the sector has undergone fundamental changes in the last decade, a period during which legislation on transplantation did not exist and complex surgeries were largely impossible. Today, regional district hospitals perform high-tech interventions, including open-heart surgery, stenting, vascular diagnostics, and joint replacement. Gasparov describes this shift as a revolution, as it allows residents of remote areas to receive advanced care without leaving their district.

Photo: t.me/minzdrav_ru by The official channel of the Russian Ministry of Health, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Cardiac surgeons perform the operation

These operational changes align with state measures to modernize infrastructure and staffing. A resolution signed on January 20, 2026, aims to improve prevention of acute cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, creating new opportunities for rapid diagnosis and treatment. Neurologist Nozimdzhon Murataev of the National Medical Center's neuro-resuscitation unit highlights the clinical impact of modern diagnostic tools and algorithms. These resources enable teams to diagnose strokes quickly during the critical "golden hour,” resulting in the survival of hundreds of patients.

Organizational reforms focus on balancing primary care with high-tech centers. Abrordzhan Alizhanov, head of the Namangan Region's Department of Health, states that the region has developed targeted programs with dedicated funding for each level of medical care. These projects account for local specifics to reduce the burden on patients seeking help far from home.

The system also incorporates professional recognition into its operational framework. The first republican "Fidoyi Tibbiyat” (Dedicated to Medicine) competition was held this year, with winners receiving cash prizes. Murataev was awarded the "Shukhrat” Medal by presidential decree on October 20 of the current year. Eldor Isakpurov, a physician at the Samarkand branch of the Republican Emergency Medical Care Center, emphasizes that the combination of high-staff proficiency and access to advanced technology is the decisive factor in saving lives.