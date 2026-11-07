A dark reality in Latin America: criminal networks found a new way to paralyze judicial systems

Jim Kokenball, a former agent with the U. S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), addressed a logistics security conference in Costa Rica, stating that the country has become a central node for cocaine transit and storage. The presentation took place on November 5 at the San José Convention Center during the "Safety of Goods in the Logistics Chain" forum. Kokenball analyzed trends in organized crime across Latin America, arguing that nations previously considered peripheral, such as Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, and Chile, now occupy central positions in trans-American drug trafficking structures.

To support this assessment, Kokenball cited data from the Costa Rica Violence Observatory, an entity within the Office for Peace Promotion and Civil Coexistence. According to these statistics, seven out of ten registered homicides in the country are linked to drug trafficking. He also noted the diversification of criminal groups' activities, which he said now extend beyond drug distribution to include illegal gold mining, human trafficking, wood smuggling, and cybercrime. The former agent emphasized that organized crime is intensifying its destructive impact on the region's electoral bodies and judicial systems.

Regarding counter-narcotics strategies, Kokenball offered a critical assessment of the so-called "Bukele model," a repressive approach associated with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. He acknowledged that this method, which has influenced policies in Ecuador, Honduras, and other states, reduces visible violence in the short term. However, he argued that it leaves the financial flows, corruption mechanisms, and management structures of criminal organizations largely intact.

Kokenball recommended inter-agency cooperation, drawing on DEA operational practices. He stated that effective combat against transnational crime relies not on isolated departmental actions, but on specialized working groups that integrate resources from state police, local law enforcement, and federal agencies. Addressing the specific context of Costa Rica, where he described a persistent standoff between executive and judicial branches, Kokenball called for overcoming institutional divisions. He identified information and database sharing between agencies, along with a focus on common public interest rather than administrative self-protection, as the key conditions for successfully combating organized crime.