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Uzbekistan Lifts Life Expectancy to 75.4 Years via Healthcare System Overhaul

World

Uzbekistan's average life expectancy has increased from 73.8 to 75.4 years. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attributed this progress and the goal of reaching 78 years to systemic changes in medical funding and care structure, as noted in a greeting to healthcare workers and pharmacists on their professional holiday.

An elderly woman is sitting at a table with tea and bread in a courtyard in Tashkent
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under All rights reserved
An elderly woman is sitting at a table with tea and bread in a courtyard in Tashkent

According to the head of state, health sector funding has increased sevenfold in recent years and is expected to reach 49 trillion soums by 2026. Alongside material upgrades to medical institutions, the country is expanding its digital infrastructure. The DMED system now holds electronic medical records for more than 38 million people, while the "Electronic Polyclinic," "Electronic Hospital," and "Electronic Prescription" systems are operational.

The state's approach to healthcare has shifted toward managing critical conditions and chronic diseases. A national system to combat heart attacks and strokes has been established, early detection mechanisms for oncological and hematological conditions have been implemented, and palliative care has been expanded. The rollout of state medical insurance across all regions is planned for completion by the end of 2026 to guarantee medical care for the entire population.

Medical education conditions have also changed. Since 2017, enrollment quotas for medical universities have grown by 4.5 times, and the number of international students has exceeded 15,000. A full transition to residency programs is scheduled for the 2027-2028 academic year. Next year, state registration of medical and pharmaceutical workers will be introduced in accordance with international standards.

The private sector has expanded alongside state services. Over the last decade, the number of private clinics has risen from 3,500 to over 9,000, while the list of permitted specialized services has grown from 50 to 213. Local pharmaceutical companies now produce more than 6,800 types of medications, which are supplied to more than 50 countries.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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