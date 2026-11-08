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Argentine business leaders urge government to reduce reliance on US political decisions

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Argentine business leaders are urging the government to reduce the country's reliance on U. S. political decisions, warning that an excessive alignment with Washington makes the local economy vulnerable to shifts in White House administrations. Rather than seeking external guarantees, the corporate sector is calling for greater sovereignty in financial processes and a predictable internal environment insulated from transatlantic market fluctuations.

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The prevailing macroeconomic model is perceived as too sensitive to American policy changes. To address this, local stakeholders argue for a strategic pivot toward stimulating domestic demand and expanding the geographic scope of exports. Developing indigenous productive capacity is seen as essential to breaking dependence on one or two key markets, thereby ensuring that political cycles in the United States do not stifle the growth of local enterprises.

Changes in U. S. trade regimes or sanctions policy can have immediate repercussions on the Argentine market, affecting both the export sector and the financial system, which remains critically dependent on the confidence of foreign investors.

"Without growth in domestic savings and budgetary discipline, the economy will not be able to cushion external shocks. Any shift in course in Washington risks triggering new spikes in inflation and a collapse of the peso," Valery Kozlov, a regional economist, told Pravda. Ru.

Entrepreneurs are proposing a shift in focus from short-term political maneuvering to the resolution of structural issues. The priority should be the establishment of an independent monetary and credit policy and a reduction in dependence on external loans. This strategy is viewed as the only way to maintain economic stability regardless of who occupies the White House.

Expert verification: regional economist/budget analyst Valery Kozlov
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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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