Catalonia shifts election focus toward fiscal control and direct tax authority negotiations

In the run-up to Spain's 2026 general elections, the pre-campaign discourse in Catalonia has shifted toward tax jurisdiction, a move that signals a change in negotiating leverage rather than a standard sovereignty demand. The left-wing coalition Front Ampli, led by Ada Colau, has officially stated its intention to use tax collection mechanisms to alter the balance of power with the central government. Their campaign slogan, "We will tax the rich," indicates a strategic focus on resource redistribution within the autonomous community, distinguishing their approach from purely rhetorical social protest.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Juanedc from Zaragoza, España is licensed under Flickr Barceloneta Beach, Catalonia, Spain

The core of this shift is not a declaration of independence but a question of fiscal control: who sets the rates and collects revenue from direct taxes such as property and top-tier income tax. Under Spain's current distribution of powers, autonomous communities already manage a significant portion of fiscal authorities, yet key parameters remain largely determined in Madrid. Colau's alliance positions itself as ready to renegotiate these parameters through a political deal, where the retention and redistribution of tax revenue become a condition for cooperation with the state center.

This approach is driven by economic logic rather than classic separatism. It represents an attempt to strengthen the autonomy's negotiating position within the existing state structure by leveraging a specific material resource: funds collected from Catalan residents and businesses. If a region perceives that the central budget fails to address its specific needs or distributes subsidies unfairly, it uses fiscal instruments as a lever of influence. The distinction here is critical: this is a bid to control the flow of funds and the decisions made with them, not to exit the federation.

It is essential to differentiate between party tactics and institutional change. The Front Ampli's statement currently remains a political platform, not an enacted legislative act. For a real change in the territorial contract, winning the election is insufficient; the alliance must also secure an agreement with other political forces, including centrists and right-wing factions who traditionally support the current fiscal order. Nevertheless, the fact that taxation has become a central condition of the pre-election program marks a shift in Catalan politics from cultural-identity disputes to economic competencies.

For observers, this serves as an indicator of how Spanish territorial policy is evolving from political debates over independence to pragmatic discussions on resource distribution. Even if Colau's alliance does not fully rewrite the fiscal code, their position could influence the structure of future budget negotiations between Barcelona and Madrid, turning the funding of infrastructure and social programs into a subject of hard bargaining rather than an automatic transfer of funds from the center.