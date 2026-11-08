Toy manufacturer Smoby confirms site closures across France as part of restructuring plan

French toy manufacturer Smoby announced on November 6 that it is closing its historic production complex in Lavans-les-Saint-Claude in the Jura department and its office in Massy in the Île-de-France region. This move is part of a restructuring plan designed to preserve the company's core manufacturing operations within France rather than expanding its physical footprint.

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The company intends to reduce its workforce from 300 to 287 employees. Instead of laying off the staff from the closed sites in Lavans and Massy, management is offering them positions at existing facilities. The new operational structure consolidates the remaining workforce into three key locations: Mûran in the Doubs department, Arinthod in the Jura department, and Saint-Maurice-de-Boust in the Ain department. A refurbished showroom is planned for Saint-Maurice-de-Boust, near Lyon, to strengthen commercial ties.

Smoby attributes its financial difficulties primarily to a decline in France's birth rate, which has reduced demand for children's products. Despite selling more than 8 million rocking models since 1980, the market has undergone structural changes. Alexis Delorme, managing director of Smoby Toys, stated that the restructuring aims to restore competitiveness rather than simply downsizing. Currently, 75% of the brand's products are manufactured in France, and maintaining this proportion remains a strategic priority. The company is focusing on improving logistics and sales efficiency through more accessible retail points while remaining anchored to its industrial base in the Jura and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté regions.