Romanian business registration activity declined by 8.94% in nine months

Romania's business registration activity contracted by 8.94% year-over-year in the first nine months of 2026, according to data from the National Trade Register (ONRC) cited by Agerpres. The total number of registered entities reached 100,975, comprising 55,751 limited liability companies (SRL) and 40,800 individual entrepreneurs (PFA). This decline reflects a broad reduction in entrepreneurial entry across most regions, indicating a tightening of the formal business formation process rather than isolated local anomalies.

Bucharest remained the highest-volume hub for new registrations, recording 24,326 entities, though this figure decreased by 2.63% compared to the same period in 2025. Neighbiling Ilfov County registered 6,632 new businesses, down 1.88%, while Cluj County saw a 6.76% drop to 4,979 registrations. Timis County declined by 3.43% to 4,924, and Iasi County fell 13.69% to 4,023. Brașov County experienced a sharper 14.04% reduction to 3,283 registrations, and Bihor County dropped 7.82% to 3,240. Constanța County stood out as the only major region with positive growth, adding 6.65% to reach 3,786 new entities.

Activity in economically weaker areas remained suppressed, with the lowest volumes recorded in Covasna (522 registrations, down 15.94%), Tulcea (596, down 25.31%), and Mehedinți (626, down 18.6%). Teleorman County registered 637 new entities, a 14.27% decrease, while Caraș-Severin County saw a 20.57% drop to 699. Only one county, Iași, maintained its previous year's level, registering exactly 704 entities. Nationally, growth was limited to just three counties: Călărași (up 7.88%), Constanța (up 6.65%), and Galați (up 1.55%). The steepest declines occurred in Alba County (-33.55%), Tulcea (-25.31%), and Dolj (-23.59%).

By sector, transport and warehousing led new registrations with 17,612 entities, a slight 1.21% decrease from the prior year. Wholesale and retail trade ranked second with 14,413 registrations but suffered the most significant sectoral contraction, falling 20.91%. Professional, scientific, and technical activities accounted for the third-largest share with 10,672 registrations, down 1.81%. September 2026 alone saw 6,897 new registrations, with Bucharest accounting for 2,176 of these, followed by Ilfov (507), Timis (334), and Cluj (330). The data suggests a persistent structural shift where even top-tier economic centers are seeing slower entry of new market participants, with only niche regional exceptions showing expansion.