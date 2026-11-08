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Pedro Abramoway proposes constitutional amendment for Brazilian judicial and security systems

World

Pedro Abramoway, a lawyer and former National Secretary for Justice, outlined a proposal for a constitutional amendment in Brazil aimed at separating operational public security duties from strategic judicial reform. Speaking in an interview with TV 247, Abramoway argued that these changes would create the institutional prerequisites for modernizing the judicial system.

Brazil
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Brazil

The core of the proposed change involves splitting the current functions of the Ministry of Justice. According to Abramoway, adopting a constitutional amendment that enshrines the Unified Public Security System (SUSP) in the constitution would establish a separate security body. This new entity would take over the coordination of operations against organized crime and criminal groups. By removing the operational pressure of police activities from the Ministry of Justice, the department could refocus its efforts on reforming the judiciary.

To implement this shift, Abramoway stated that the Ministry of Justice must reinstate the Secretariat for Judicial System Reform. This office would need a clear mandate and authority to negotiate with Congress and the public.

Abramoway identified specific legislative mechanisms that should form the basis of this agenda, focusing on changing the rules governing higher courts. These include:

  • Reviewing tenure rules in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) by replacing the current principle of life tenure until age 75 with fixed-term mandates.
  • Limiting unilateral judicial decisions by establishing strict boundaries on individual rulings that suspend laws passed by parliament or executive actions without immediate collegial discussion.
  • Regulating conflicts of interest by prohibiting law firms owned by judges' relatives or spouses from practicing in courts where those judges serve.
  • Eliminating additional payments, specifically ending so-called "penduricalhos"-compensatory benefits and perks used to circumvent the constitutional salary cap for public officials.

Abramoway asserted that implementing these measures would move the interaction between branches of government from a realm of political conflict to one of clear procedural rules.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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