78% of Chilean women delayed medical care in the past year due to cost and time barriers

For 78% of women in Chile, delaying necessary medical care has become a standard practice. A study conducted by the Todas foundation, supported by the analytics center Cadem, found that the majority of surveyed women aged 25 to 75 consciously declined doctor visits or procedures within the last year. This trend highlights a gap between formal healthcare rights and the financial and logistical barriers that make access difficult in daily life.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Ivanov is licensed under All rights reserved A nurse at the monitor in the intensive care unit

The primary reasons for forgoing treatment are cost and logistics rather than the absence of a state system. For 46% of respondents, expenses were the decisive factor. An additional 25% faced a lack of free time or long wait times, while 22% simply could not find the opportunity to schedule a visit. The disparity is most pronounced among younger and middle-aged women: 89% of those aged 25 to 39 and 84% of those aged 40 to 54 acknowledged delaying medical procedures. Among women over 65, the figure drops to 52%, suggesting that for the older generation, delaying care is less of a conscious choice and more of a forced measure or a result of chronic conditions.

Hidden mental health deficits

Alongside physical symptoms, the burden on mental well-being is growing. Eighty percent of survey participants reported experiencing mental health issues in the past year. Specific manifestations varied, with 64% experiencing anxiety, 48% reporting intense stress, 32% noting depression symptoms, and 16% suffering from panic attacks. However, access to support remains fragmented. Although four in five women sought assistance, only 16% received it within the private system, and 20% in the public sector. This indicates that even with high awareness of the issue, the quality and availability of specialized psychiatric or psychological care do not meet the population's needs.

Women have identified their own priorities for political reform. Sixty percent of respondents consider comprehensive psychiatric care tailored to women's health the most urgent measure. This is followed by the creation of unified women's health centers covering all life stages (40%) and the implementation of preventive measures for cardiovascular, metabolic, and endocrine systems that account for gender-specific characteristics (38%). Additionally, 33% pointed to the need for better medical staff training regarding the menstrual cycle, gynecological conditions, and chronic pain.

The cost of unpaid labor

Unpaid care work remains a fundamental factor limiting access to healthcare. Fifty-four percent of the women surveyed are responsible for caring for others without compensation. The primary recipients of this care are children (38%), elderly relatives (14%), individuals with disabilities or dependencies (12%), and patients with chronic illnesses (7%).

This labor directly competes with the need for one's own health. Sixty-nine percent of caregivers forwent routine checkups or treatment to make time for looking after loved ones. The consequences of this strain manifest as physical and emotional exhaustion: 43% reported severe emotional or mental fatigue, 42% noted pronounced tiredness, and 36% experienced sleep disorders. Even those who continue to work for wages face repercussions: 72% reported going to work while ill or in pain, 63% noted an increased level of stress, and 34% considered resigning for medical reasons or had already taken sick leave. In Chile, the healthcare system operates in an environment where basic services require women to sacrifice their budget, their time, or their mental state.