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Spain Ministry of Consumption mandates healthy food standards for all public sector procurement

World

Spain is shifting the provision of healthy nutrition in public institutions from a set of recommendations to a legal requirement. Under a decree from the Ministry of Consumption and the "2030 Agenda," access to healthy food will become a mandatory condition for the operation of government facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes-including private ones-starting in November 2027.

Italian vegetable appetizer
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Italian vegetable appetizer

The primary mechanism for enforcement is the modification of public procurement tenders. Healthy eating criteria will be integrated into technical specifications (pliegos), making them legally binding for all contractors. This restricts suppliers from using processed foods, breading, and products high in salt, sugar, and fats.

The decree mandates specific quantitative standards for menus: 90% of fruits and 30% of vegetables must be fresh and seasonal. Organic produce must constitute 25% of the total diet, though a four-year transition period allows for a minimum threshold of 10%.

At least 70% of dishes offered in cafeterias and dining halls must meet healthy nutrition criteria. Fried foods are limited to twice per week for general menus and are prohibited entirely in children's nutrition. Additionally, at least 50% of bread, pasta, and rice must be whole grain.

For residents of nursing homes, regulations apply to all meals, including breakfasts and afternoon snacks. Requirements include a minimum of three vegetable portions per day or four legume portions per week. Baking, steaming, boiling, and grilling are the prioritized cooking methods; fatty sauces are restricted, and salt must be replaced by spices.

In the education sector, these standards extend to the first cycle of early childhood education (children aged 0 to 3), accounting for age-specific needs and breastfeeding support.

Vending machines in public spaces are also subject to regulation. Healthy products-including whole vegetables, fruits, juices, and sandwiches with at least 50% whole grain flour-must make up 70% of the assortment and be positioned in the most visible center rows. Hot beverage machines will contain zero grams of sugar by default, with a maximum limit of 5 grams per serving. The sale of drinks containing more than 15 mg of caffeine per 100 ml to minors is prohibited.

Furthermore, all medical and social-health institutions are required to conduct individual nutritional screenings for patients and residents to adapt diets to specific medical needs.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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