Cherbourg to Marseille direct rail route suggested via train set coupling in Paris region

The Manche department in Normandy is reviewing proposals from the CFDT union and the Collective for the Protection of South Normandy Railways to implement a tram-train system connecting Cherbourg, Valognes, and the Orano industrial site in La Hague. The operational plan specifies rolling stock with a 250-passenger capacity; at 15-minute intervals, this creates a throughput of 2,500 people per hour. The project requires restoring stops in Couville, Martinvast, and Sauthevaste to enable transfers with the existing Caen-Cherbourg line.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved High‑speed train

A separate proposal focuses on reopening the defunct Sauthevaste- Coutances line to restore rail access for Briquebec and Lessay. Reestablishing this capacity requires a full replacement of the ballast layer, rail bed inspection and renewal, and the modernization of all level crossings. Beyond passenger service, the line is intended for industrial logistics, specifically the transport of nuclear materials and freight moving south toward the Caen-Rennes axis.

To expand regional connectivity, the CFDT suggests a direct transit route from Cherbourg to Marseille. This would involve coupling two train sets in the Paris region-one arriving from Le Havre and another from Cherbourg-to continue south through Lyon, Valence, and Marseille.

The technical and operational viability of these expansions remains unproven. Philippe Dennol, president of the Collective, noted that the proposals currently lack economic justification, requiring detailed cost calculations and funding sources. This rail development plan is positioned as an alternative to the proposed southwest bypass of Cherbourg, which the Collective argues faces legal hurdles and environmental costs related to the loss of agricultural land.