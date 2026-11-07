Bucharest construction enterprises report structural paradox in state subsidy mechanisms

Romania's construction sector faces a structural paradox where state investment support functions as a credit model rather than a subsidy. According to Cristian Erbașu, president of the Federal Union of Construction Enterprises (FPSC), companies receiving funds must generate a tax flow sufficient to "repay" the state investment within a strict seven-year window to legitimize the financing.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Construction site

This requirement creates a financial risk for firms operating with low margins and high capital expenditures. In the construction sector, where profitability is often minimal and modernization may lead to a reduced workforce, achieving these fixed fiscal targets is not guaranteed. Failure to reach the required tax threshold transforms the support mechanism into an obligation to return the funds.

The system also lacks flexibility regarding market volatility. During discussions with Bogdan Chiritoiu, president of the Competition Council, instances were noted where manufacturing firms that received similar grants subsequently ceased operations or closed production facilities. While Chiritoiu emphasized the necessity of keeping assets operational, Erbașu noted that in cases of bankruptcy, the state cannot realistically recover the funds. This uncertainty may drive companies to use consultants for formal reporting adjustments to meet program criteria without establishing actual operational resilience.