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Knysna Local Council: Institutional instability follows arrests of high-ranking officials

World » Africa » South Africa

The Knysna Local Municipality remains a hung council following the November 4 local elections, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) failing to secure the 11 seats required for an outright majority in the 21-seat chamber. While the DA increased its voting share to 44.41% from 35.44% in 2021, it currently holds nine seats, leaving the administration dependent on coalition agreements to exercise authority.

Institutional Instability and Legal Proceedings

The struggle for control in Knysna occurs against a backdrop of documented administrative volatility and legal interventions. In October 2026, former mayor Thando Matika, acting municipal manager Boy Ngubo, and acting chief financial officer Busisiwe Lubelwana were arrested and released on bail regarding allegations of kickbacks linked to a security tender. This follows a period of institutional friction where Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell successfully opposed the appointment of Ngubo.

The tension between provincial and local authority escalated in 2025 when the provincial government attempted to dissolve the council under Section 139 of the Constitution, a move that was challenged in court. These procedural conflicts coincide with reported failures in basic service delivery, specifically the malfunction of sewerage pumps.

The Path to Governance

Based on completed vote counts, the current seat distribution is as follows: DA (9), ANC (4), Patriotic Alliance (2), and one seat each for the SACP, EFF, and Freedom Front Plus (FF+). To reach the 11-seat threshold for control, the DA requires a partnership with the FF+ and the Knysna Civic Association. Conversely, a coalition comprising all parties excluding the DA and FF+ would also secure the necessary majority.

Regional Patterns in the Western Cape

Knysna's situation mirrors a broader trend across 19 of the Western Cape's 25 councils, where the DA leads but lacks an absolute majority. In Saldanha Bay, the DA secured 49.11% of the vote; while a partnership with the two-seat FF+ would provide a majority in that 31-seat council, previous institutional precedents suggest such alliances are fragile. In Oudtshoorn, a similar DA-FF+ coalition collapsed over budget disputes, resulting in the July 2024 removal of DA mayor Chris Macpherson via a motion of no confidence.

In contrast, the DA maintains outright institutional control in several other municipalities, including Mossel Bay (66.15%), Bergrivier (64.24%), and Stellenbosch (62.09%), where voting shares exceeded 50%.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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