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Anti-scab provisions in Quebec Labour Code now include teleworking employees

World » Canada

The Court of Appeal of Quebec has ruled that anti-strikebreaker provisions in the province's Labour Code can apply to employees working remotely, reversing a lower court decision that had excluded telework from the legal definition of an employer's establishment during a labor dispute. This decision restores a 2021 ruling by the Administrative Labour Tribunal (TAT) in the case of Unifor versus the CRH Group, the operator of a cement plant in Joliette.

The legal question centers on the interpretation of the term "establishment" (établissement) under the anti-scabbing rules of the Quebec Labour Code. These regulations prohibit employers from using replacement workers in the specific establishment where a strike or lockout has been declared to perform duties normally carried out by unionized staff. The dispute arose when the employer utilized a non-unionized employee attached to the Joliette site to perform tasks remotely while the workforce was on lockout. The TAT initially sided with the union, finding that the use of this remote worker violated the code's restrictions.

In 2023, the Superior Court of Quebec had overturned the TAT's decision, labeling it "unreasonable." However, the Court of Appeal has now reinstated the TAT's original finding, concluding that the remote worker's activities fell within the scope of the legal definition of the establishment during the conflict. The case drew significant attention from both sides of the labor divide, with interventions from the Council of Quebec Employers, the Federation of Quebec Labour (FTQ), and the Public Service Alliance of Canada. This ruling clarifies the jurisdictional boundaries of remote work in the context of provincial labor law, affecting how employers can manage staffing during industrial disputes involving employees who do not report to a physical site every day.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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