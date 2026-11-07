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National Bank of Georgia increases international reserves to record 8.25 billion dollars

World

By the end of October 2026, Georgia's National Bank had increased the country's international reserves to 8.25 billion dollars, marking a historical high. According to the regulator, the total assets rose by 2.64 billion dollars, or 47.2%, over the year, with a monthly increase of 82.6 million dollars in October alone.

The flag of Georgia
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
The flag of Georgia

The primary driver of this growth was gold purchases, a strategy the National Bank has pursued since 2024. In October, the regulator allocated 400 million dollars to buy metal, following a 100 million dollar purchase in June. This activity expanded the nation's gold stock from 250,000 to 350,000 troy ounces, a physical amount of approximately 10.9 tons. The market value of this portfolio reached 1.365 billion dollars, meaning gold now constitutes 16.6% of Georgia's total international reserves. The National Bank states that this asset diversification is intended to mitigate risks associated with global financial market volatility. During the first nine months of 2026, the net volume of currency and assets purchased amounted to 3.37 billion dollars.

The expansion of reserves has improved the country's adequacy ratio under IMF methodology to 130%, exceeding the recommended minimum threshold of 100%. This level indicates that available funds are sufficient to cover obligations and shield the economy from sharp exchange rate fluctuations or external financial shocks.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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