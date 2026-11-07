World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >
New study identifies critical 2027 deadline for mass HPV vaccination programs in Russia
A positive peanut allergy test in a baby does not mean a lifelong ban
State Bank of India files complaint against Future Retail over alleged credit diversion
Mathematical models faced a crushing defeat: Natural selection algorithm redefined factory efficiency
Three defendants indicted in New York for $129 million wire fraud and identity theft scheme
High Court rejects trust claim over Tanglin home in bankruptcy case
Singapore tech stocks volatile following AI regulation speculation in the United States
Curd Zebra cake: how to calibrate batter viscosity for perfect geometric layers
Philippines secured 1.9 billion pesos in potential sales leads at IT&CMA 2026 in Bangkok

Singapore regulators review autonomous driving standards following Grab vehicle incident

World » Asia » Singapore

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has ordered Grab to suspend autonomous vehicle (AV) testing at specific junctions in Punggol following a near-collision incident involving a schoolgirl. The directive, issued on November 6, 2026, requires the pause in testing at these locations until the authority completes its investigation into the vehicle's operational response.

The autonomous vehicle is undergoing testing
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
The autonomous vehicle is undergoing testing

The incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, November 5, at approximately 8:11 am. According to LTA's preliminary data, the autonomous vehicle was actively detecting and tracking two pedestrians at a junction. When the traffic signal turned green, the vehicle initiated a discretionary left turn. At that moment, the child began crossing the road. The vehicle's systems registered the movement, triggering braking and a steering adjustment to the right. However, the safety operator on board took manual control of the vehicle to complete the braking and steering maneuver, successfully directing the car away from the pedestrian to prevent impact.

Operational Context and Service Stage

The vehicle involved was not part of a fully operational public service but was engaged in route testing. LTA confirmed that the vehicle was verifying a new route in preparation for Grab's "enhanced on-demand travel service” in Punggol. This service is distinct from the existing autonomous shuttles; it aims to provide point-to-point mobility across selected locations in the estate, with additional service points planned for rollout in the coming months.

Currently, the AV landscape in Singapore involves two major players. Grab operates two routes using vehicles developed by WeRide, while ComfortDelGro runs one route using technology from Pony. ai. The recent incident has prompted LTA to review whether the current automated response protocols for such pedestrian scenarios need adjustment. Grab stated that it is reviewing the incident in close coordination with LTA and its technology partner, WeRide, citing safety as its primary concern.

Expansion Constraints and Fleet Scaling

The pause in testing at specific junctions occurs against a backdrop of rapid fleet expansion. In September, Grab announced plans to scale its AV fleet from 10 to 50 vehicles over the next six months. This expansion is intended to extend autonomous services beyond the initial Punggol pilot areas to other parts of Singapore. The regulatory pause introduces a constraint on this scaling process, as the company must resolve the specific operational bottlenecks identified by LTA before deploying the wider fleet to new routes and junctions.

The distinction between the testing phase and the final operational stage is critical here. While the vehicle was capable of detecting pedestrians and initiating evasive actions, the reliance on the safety operator for the final corrective steering highlights the current operational limit of the autonomy stack. The LTA's investigation will determine if the system's reaction time or steering logic requires recalibration before these vehicles can be authorized for broader independent operation.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Now reading
Nature fooled by a simple molecular switch: experiments unveiled a terrifying change in wing design
Science
Nature fooled by a simple molecular switch: experiments unveiled a terrifying change in wing design
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Business
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Popular
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity

Physical flows remain constrained by Russian infrastructure damage rather than Kazakh production limits, forcing diversion to CPC and Novorossyisk terminals.

Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Massive capital flight to America: European auto giants abandon global export strategy for good
U.S. Beef Exports Drop 29% as New World Screwworm Cases Triple in a Month
Rubio and Vance emerge as potential Republican contenders for 2028 Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting Suddenly Moved to Paris
Knesset Backs Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Last materials
New study identifies critical 2027 deadline for mass HPV vaccination programs in Russia
A positive peanut allergy test in a baby does not mean a lifelong ban
State Bank of India files complaint against Future Retail over alleged credit diversion
Mathematical models faced a crushing defeat: Natural selection algorithm redefined factory efficiency
Three defendants indicted in New York for $129 million wire fraud and identity theft scheme
High Court rejects trust claim over Tanglin home in bankruptcy case
Singapore tech stocks volatile following AI regulation speculation in the United States
Curd Zebra cake: how to calibrate batter viscosity for perfect geometric layers
Philippines secured 1.9 billion pesos in potential sales leads at IT&CMA 2026 in Bangkok
Hair length creates visual chaos: expert rules for balancing your face with frames correctly
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.