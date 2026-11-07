Singapore regulators review autonomous driving standards following Grab vehicle incident

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has ordered Grab to suspend autonomous vehicle (AV) testing at specific junctions in Punggol following a near-collision incident involving a schoolgirl. The directive, issued on November 6, 2026, requires the pause in testing at these locations until the authority completes its investigation into the vehicle's operational response.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved The autonomous vehicle is undergoing testing

The incident occurred on the morning of Thursday, November 5, at approximately 8:11 am. According to LTA's preliminary data, the autonomous vehicle was actively detecting and tracking two pedestrians at a junction. When the traffic signal turned green, the vehicle initiated a discretionary left turn. At that moment, the child began crossing the road. The vehicle's systems registered the movement, triggering braking and a steering adjustment to the right. However, the safety operator on board took manual control of the vehicle to complete the braking and steering maneuver, successfully directing the car away from the pedestrian to prevent impact.

Operational Context and Service Stage

The vehicle involved was not part of a fully operational public service but was engaged in route testing. LTA confirmed that the vehicle was verifying a new route in preparation for Grab's "enhanced on-demand travel service” in Punggol. This service is distinct from the existing autonomous shuttles; it aims to provide point-to-point mobility across selected locations in the estate, with additional service points planned for rollout in the coming months.

Currently, the AV landscape in Singapore involves two major players. Grab operates two routes using vehicles developed by WeRide, while ComfortDelGro runs one route using technology from Pony. ai. The recent incident has prompted LTA to review whether the current automated response protocols for such pedestrian scenarios need adjustment. Grab stated that it is reviewing the incident in close coordination with LTA and its technology partner, WeRide, citing safety as its primary concern.

Expansion Constraints and Fleet Scaling

The pause in testing at specific junctions occurs against a backdrop of rapid fleet expansion. In September, Grab announced plans to scale its AV fleet from 10 to 50 vehicles over the next six months. This expansion is intended to extend autonomous services beyond the initial Punggol pilot areas to other parts of Singapore. The regulatory pause introduces a constraint on this scaling process, as the company must resolve the specific operational bottlenecks identified by LTA before deploying the wider fleet to new routes and junctions.

The distinction between the testing phase and the final operational stage is critical here. While the vehicle was capable of detecting pedestrians and initiating evasive actions, the reliance on the safety operator for the final corrective steering highlights the current operational limit of the autonomy stack. The LTA's investigation will determine if the system's reaction time or steering logic requires recalibration before these vehicles can be authorized for broader independent operation.