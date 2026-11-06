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Karnataka alleges petrol ethanol blends exceed 20% limit, risking vehicle damage

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The Karnataka state government has raised serious concerns over the quality of petrol being sold across the state, alleging that Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are supplying fuel with ethanol blends far exceeding the official 20% limit. Rizwan Arshad, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology, claims that laboratory tests have revealed ethanol concentrations as high as 30% in some samples, potentially causing widespread damage to consumer vehicles and financial losses.

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According to the Minister, the discrepancies were discovered after samples were collected from various districts, including Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Mangaluru, and Tumakuru. Arshad noted that while samples were initially sent to the in-house laboratories of Indian Oil (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), the resulting reports failed to disclose the specific ethanol content. This prompted the state to seek independent verification from NABL-accredited and ISO-certified laboratories.

The independent findings suggest a significant breach of blending norms. Specifically, samples from Indian Oil (IOC) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) recorded ethanol levels of 31.2% and 30.5% respectively. Other samples attributed to HPCL and BPCL showed blends of 27% and 26.5%.

From an economic perspective, the implications of this over-blending are substantial. The state government estimates that with India's annual fuel consumption at 6,200 crore litres, a 10% drop in mileage-caused by higher ethanol content-could result in an annual financial burden of ₹62,000 crore for consumers, assuming a price of ₹100 per litre. Furthermore, the government warns of an additional ₹39,000 crore in potential repair costs, as ethanol concentrations above 20% can corrode fuel pumps, injectors, hoses, and seals in vehicles not designed for such blends.

The Minister highlighted a critical infrastructure gap, stating that 99% of India's 35 crore vehicles are not compatible with blends exceeding 20%. Even newer vehicles certified after April 2023 are only rated for up to 20% ethanol. Moreover, the government alleges that most existing dispensing units at petrol pumps are designed for blends of only up to 15%, suggesting that the national ethanol blending policy was rolled out without the necessary technical upgrades to retail infrastructure.

Minister Arshad has called upon the Central Government to provide a public clarification on the actual blend percentages being supplied. He has demanded strict action against the OMCs involved and the establishment of a time-bound claims process to compensate consumers for vehicle damage. Additionally, he has proposed a mandate requiring every fuel station in India to transparently display the ethanol blend percentage to allow consumers to make informed choices.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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Karnataka alleges petrol ethanol blends exceed 20% limit, risking vehicle damage
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