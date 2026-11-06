Knesset Backs Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government

A majority of the Knesset has shifted its support toward General Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yeshar party, to form the next government. According to the vote, 67 of the 120 lawmakers backed Eisenkot, while Benjamin Netanyahu received 46 votes. President Isaac Herzog is expected to officially name the candidate tasked with forming the cabinet on Sunday, November 8.

Photo: :Flickr by Армия обороны Израиля, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Gadi Eisenkot and servicemen

Eisenkot's support base includes the Arab bloc-which secured a record 19 seats in the October elections-as well as Naftali Bennett's Beyahad, Yair Golan's Democrats, and Avigdor Liberman's Our Home Israel (NDI). Netanyahu's position was further weakened by the refusal of the ultra-Orthodox Yahadut HaTorah party, a long-term ally, to recommend him for the premiership.

Analysts note that the current coalition is precarious. The Arab parties have indicated they intend to support the change in power from the outside rather than joining the cabinet, framing their choice as the lesser of two evils. This arrangement suggests that any significant political scandal could collapse the coalition and trigger new elections.

Eisenkot's policy platform departs from Netanyahu's on several key institutional and security fronts. While both seek the dismantling of Hamas, Eisenkot has set a specific timeline of 18 months. He opposes the annexation of the West Bank, pledges to remove illegal Jewish outposts, and intends to curb settler violence, which he classifies as "Jewish terrorism." He also proposes restoring coordination with the Palestinian Authority to reduce tension, although he does not support the creation of a Palestinian state.

Unlike Netanyahu, Eisenkot demands the establishment of an independent state commission to investigate the events of October 7. Regarding Iran, Eisenkot rejects the goal of forced regime change as unrealistic. His strategy focuses on deterrence and the degradation of Iran's military potential to avoid a protracted war. To prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, he proposes establishing a "destruction zone" around nuclear sites with 60% uranium enrichment, requiring permanent and large-scale U. S. aerial resources-a plan critics argue is currently unfeasible given U. S. Congressional budgetary constraints.

Domestically, Eisenkot's "Service for All" plan seeks to renegotiate the social contract by requiring all citizens, including the religious sector, to share equal responsibility for national defense.