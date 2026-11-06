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American sentenced to 21 days' imprisonment for Changi Airport perfume theft

World » Asia » Singapore

On November 6, 2026, the Singapore court sentenced Kai Clifford Hiroshi, a 48-year-old American citizen, to 21 days' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to two charges of theft.

JEWEL CHANGI airport
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matteo Morando, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
JEWEL CHANGI airport

The court proceedings established that on November 4, 2025, Hiroshi stole three bottles of Chanel perfume from two separate Shilla outlets at Changi Airport Terminal 3. The first item, valued at $331, was taken from a cosmetics and perfumes outlet at approximately 7:40 p. m. Shortly thereafter, he removed two additional bottles valued at $453 from a second Shilla outlet. Following the thefts, Hiroshi departed Singapore for San Francisco that same night.

The offenses were identified the following day through CCTV footage reviewed by store staff, which led to a police report. Hiroshi remained outside the jurisdiction until September 25, 2026, when he was arrested upon his return to Changi Airport.

While the stolen items were not recovered, the court noted that Hiroshi had made full restitution of the funds. Under Singapore law, theft in a dwelling carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment and a fine.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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