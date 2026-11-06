High Court rejects trust claim over Tanglin home in bankruptcy case

A freehold condominium in Tanglin, valued at over $4.5 million, will remain part of the bankruptcy estate of Lim Huey Ching after the High Court rejected an attempt by her nephew, Denzel Pak Juin Tern, to ring-fence the asset from creditors.

The legal dispute centered on whether the property in Chelsea Gardens on Walshe Road was held on trust for Pak's late mother, Lim Huey Yih. Pak argued that an oral agreement made in 2000 between his mother, aunt, and grandfather-former oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin-established that while Huey Ching was the registered owner, the beneficial ownership belonged to Huey Yih.

The Mechanism of Ownership and Evidence

The court found that the legal and material evidence overwhelmingly supported Huey Ching's sole ownership. The judge noted that Huey Ching signed the sale and purchase agreement, held the property registration in her name, and took out the mortgage solely in her name. Furthermore, mortgage payments were drawn from a bank account where she was a joint holder, and she personally managed the property tax and MCST fees until at least 2024.

The claim of a trust was further weakened by two specific financial and administrative contradictions:

Dividend Mismatch: Evidence regarding dividends allegedly used by Huey Yih to repay OK Lim for the property did not align, with a discrepancy of $120,356.

Evidence regarding dividends allegedly used by Huey Yih to repay OK Lim for the property did not align, with a discrepancy of $120,356. Reporting Failures: The property was omitted from the 2018 assets schedule filed by the administrators of Huey Yih's estate. Additionally, in 2021, during a Mareva injunction process to freeze family assets totaling US$3.5 billion, Huey Ching had listed the property as being held solely by her, without any mention of a trust.

Patterns of Asset Shielding

Judicial Commissioner Low Siew Ling characterized the lawsuit as a "last-ditch attempt" to protect the asset from creditors, noting a lack of contemporaneous records, emails, or messages to prove the existence of an oral trust. This ruling follows a similar failed attempt in 2025, where OK Lim's granddaughter, Michelle Lim, unsuccessfully tried to shield three insurance policies worth over $500,000 from the bankruptcy estate of her father, Lim Chee Meng.

The property now falls under the control of private trustees in bankruptcy, licensed insolvency practitioners who are tasked with liquidating assets to oversee repayments to creditors.