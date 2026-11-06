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DPAA Identifies WWII 'Marauder' Joseph Gala After Decades in Missing-in-Action Status

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The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has formally identified the remains of Joseph Gala, a soldier of the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), known as "Merrill's Marauders," who disappeared during World War II in Burma (now Myanmar). Gala, a resident of Lynn, Massachusetts, was officially declared killed in action on July 14, 1944, after going missing during an advance toward a Japanese-fortified area near the village of Mankrin.

Two U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Regiment inspect the area in front of them
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tech. Sgt. Andy Dunaway, U.S. Air Force, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Two U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Regiment inspect the area in front of them

Identification Mechanism and Recovery Process

The identification was the result of a forensic recovery operation initiated in 2018. The DPAA exhumed unidentified remains from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, where Gala's remains had been transferred from temporary burials in Burma and India. The agency confirmed Gala's identity through a combination of dental records, forensic testing, and anthropological and circumstantial evidence.

Institutional Context of the 5307th Composite Unit

The 5307th Composite Unit was established as a volunteer infantry unit under the direct solicitation of President Franklin D. Roosevelt for high-risk operations in the China-Burma-India Theater. The unit's primary objective involved a 1,000-mile march through Burmese jungle to disrupt Japanese supply lines. The operation culminated on May 17, 1944, with the capture of the Myitkyina airstrip.

Due to the attrition rates of the mission-where approximately 200 of the original 3,000 volunteers returned home-the U. S. military subsequently awarded the Bronze Star to every member of the unit and issued a Pentagon directive ensuring that no remaining members of the Marauders would be placed in combat again.

Following the DPAA's identification process, Joseph Gala will be buried in his hometown this Thursday.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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