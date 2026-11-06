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U.S. Gas Prices Poised to Drop Below $4 per Gallon

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U.S. motorists are poised to see national average gasoline prices drop below $4 per gallon for the first time since July, signaling a tangible shift in household fuel costs. Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, projected that the national average, which stood at $4.06 a gallon on Thursday, will dip under the $4 threshold within the next week. He also expects diesel prices to fall below $6 a gallon by Thanksgiving, providing a direct reduction in operating expenses for drivers and commercial fleets alike.

Car travel expenses
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Car travel expenses

The Mechanics of the Price Drop

The recent decline in pump prices is driven by a convergence of geopolitical expectations, global supply adjustments, and seasonal market shifts. De Haan attributed part of the drop to market optimism surrounding the U. S. midterm elections, suggesting that public dissatisfaction with the conflict in Iran may pressure the Trump administration to pursue a diplomatic resolution. This potential de-escalation has influenced trader sentiment, leading to a pullback in oil prices ahead of the vote.

Simultaneously, physical supply constraints have eased as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increased. This shift in logistics has contributed to a broader decline in crude benchmarks. Brent crude, the international standard, fell below $100 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since September, trading at $97.44 by midday. West Texas Intermediate, the U. S. benchmark, traded at $90.42 a barrel during the same period.

Seasonal demand patterns are also playing a role in the downward trend. As the summer travel season ends, Americans are pulling back on road trips, reducing overall demand. Additionally, fuel suppliers are transitioning to winter-blend gasoline, which is generally less costly to produce than the summer formulation, allowing for lower retail prices.

Tom Kloza, chief energy adviser for Gulf Oil, corroborates these forecasts, predicting the average U. S. gas price will sink below $4 within 10 days. He highlighted that current retail margins are elevated, with gas stations earning approximately 75 cents per gallon. Kloza noted that a normal markup is closer to 40 cents. If stations revert to this historical average margin while crude futures remain at current levels, pump prices should continue to decline, effectively transferring the savings from the wholesale market to the consumer.

Government actions have also contributed to the easing of fuel costs. The Trump administration has employed several regulatory and trade measures, including expanding access to tax-free red-dyed diesel, opening the market to Russian diesel imports, and waiving the Jones Act. The latter, a federal statute requiring goods shipped between U. S. ports to be transported on U. S.-built, U. S.-flagged, and U. S.-crewed vessels, has been temporarily relaxed to improve supply chain efficiency and lower transport costs.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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