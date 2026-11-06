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Stocks Drop as Democratic Wins Signal Stricter AI and Data Center Regulation

World » Americas

Following the November 2026 midterm elections, U. S. stock markets experienced a significant decline driven by investor concerns regarding potential regulatory actions against the artificial intelligence sector. On November 5, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 5%, erasing over $2 trillion in market capitalization. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also recorded losses, reversing a brief period of gains seen on Wednesday, when markets had reacted positively to the definitive outcome of the congressional races.

The primary driver of this sell-off was the election of a Democratic majority in Congress, coupled with Democratic victories in key state races. Investors assessed that the incoming legislative body would likely implement stricter regulations on AI technology and the expansion of data centers. This market reaction followed a clear signal from voters who, according to election results, favored candidates who pledged to curb the proliferation of data center projects, driven by widespread public concern over these facilities' consumption of water and energy resources.

Elon Musk's companies were among the hardest hit. Shares of Tesla and SpaceX fell sharply on Thursday. This decline came after Musk reportedly spent hundreds of millions of dollars in unsuccessful attempts to secure more Republican seats. With Democrats now holding control of the relevant legislative branches, investors anticipate increased scrutiny of Musk's corporate operations when the new Congress is seated in January 2027.

The regulatory risk extends beyond federal legislation to state-level governance. Democrats won numerous state races, most notably in Texas, where Gina Hinojosa secured the governor's seat. These state-level victories add a layer of jurisdictional regulatory pressure on AI infrastructure deployment. Many AI firms, including Meta and Alphabet, rely on the continued construction of data centers to develop their technologies, making them directly exposed to the regulatory environment in both federal and state jurisdictions.

This market movement occurred against the backdrop of a year in which Wall Street has already questioned the return on investment for massive AI capital expenditures. David Busch, chief investment officer at Trajan Wealth, noted that the concern is twofold: fears of new regulations for AI technology and a pushback against the physical buildout of data centers. While AI has contributed to U. S. economic growth, with the economy posting 3.4% annual growth in the July-September quarter, the sector remains vulnerable to policy shifts that restrict its infrastructure expansion. Ordinary investors are also affected, as many hold AI company shares through retirement portfolios such as 401(k)s and pension funds, exposing them to prolonged market volatility in the sector.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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