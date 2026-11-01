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Washington power balance fractured: New committee leaders prepare to freeze administration assets

World » Americas

With Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, the institutional balance of power in Washington is shifting from a period of executive consolidation to one defined by legislative oversight, appropriations constraints, and potential judicial challenges. President Donald Trump has signaled a dual approach to this transition, stating on November 4 that he will "work with the Democrats," while simultaneously emphasizing his constitutional authority to veto legislation, an attitude visually reinforced by a red hat reading "VETO" placed on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on November 5.

Capitol, Washington, USA
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Capitol, Washington, USA

Oversight and Investigatory Authority

The most immediate operational change stems from the Democratic assumption of committee leadership, which restores the House of Representatives' capacity to issue subpoenas and conduct formal investigations. Rep. Robert Garcia, who is set to become the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, has outlined an agenda focused on the Trump family's business dealings, Department of Homeland Security actions, and the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Garcia indicated that the committee intends to subpoena witnesses, including White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and former DHS officials, regarding specific financial transactions and government contracts. Rep. Jamie Raskin, incoming chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has identified similar targets, including scrutiny of what Democrats have termed "slush funds" associated with international initiatives and White House infrastructure projects. While the White House has asserted that the executive branch retains control over federal resources, the congressional committee structure provides the legal mechanism to compel testimony and document production from private entities and administration officials.

Appropriations and the Power of the Purse

Democratic control of the House Appropriations Committee represents a direct institutional check on executive spending. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, expected to lead the committee, has stated an intention to use appropriation bills to "rein in" the administration, specifically by attaching guardrails to funding bills. This approach targets the ongoing institutional conflict regarding the Office of Management and Budget's practice of unilaterally directing appropriated funds. While the White House has defended these actions under Article II presidential powers, the legislative branch's exclusive power to tax and spend provides a procedural counterweight. However, the implementation of these constraints is complicated by the Senate's procedural rules; with a 51-vote Democratic majority, passing significant legislation still requires overcoming the 60-vote filibuster threshold, necessitating bipartisan cooperation for major spending measures or structural changes.

Confirmation Powers and Executive Unilateralism

The shift in Senate control also affects the presidential power of appointment. With Democrats holding the majority, the confirmation of presidential nominees for cabinet positions and other roles becomes subject to stricter scrutiny and potential obstruction. President Trump acknowledged this dynamic by stating it would be "easier" to confirm a new Defense Secretary before the new Congress is seated, suggesting a strategic window for executive action. Historically, when the opposing party controls the Senate, presidents increasingly rely on executive orders to advance policy objectives without legislative consent. Professor Brandon Rottinghaus of the University of Houston notes that while legislative constraints may encourage presidential unilateralism, these actions are frequently subject to judicial review and potential reversal, creating a three-way institutional tension between the executive order, legislative veto, and judicial interpretation.

As of now, impeachment is not the primary procedural focus of the incoming Democratic leadership. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that no members have raised the issue as an immediate priority, and even progressive lawmakers like Rep.-elect Melat Kiros have indicated a preference for legislative action over removal proceedings. The institutional reality for the final two years of the Trump administration, therefore, centers on the operational friction between congressional subpoena power, appropriations riders, and the executive's reliance on unilateral action, with the courts serving as the ultimate arbiter of these competing authorities.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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