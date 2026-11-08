New Zealand wage inequality narrows as bottom decile real income grows by 23 percent

New Zealand's wage and salary distribution has narrowed between 2019 and 2026, with the income threshold for the top 10 percent of earners rising from approximately $100,000 to $135,000, according to the latest Inland Revenue PAYE data. To enter the top 1 percent, a salary of about $290,000 is now required. Despite this shift in nominal thresholds, the share of total wage and salary income captured by the highest earners has slightly decreased, driven by stronger real income growth at the lower and median ends of the scale relative to inflation over the same period.

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The central mechanism behind this compression is the differential impact of wage growth versus price increases across income deciles. Nominal income at the 10th percentile rose by approximately 60 percent and at the 25th percentile by about 61 percent between 2019 and 2026, compared with 46 percent growth at the median and 39 percent at the 90th percentile. Over this same period, prices increased by about 30.5 percent. Consequently, in real terms, earnings at the 10th and 25th percentiles grew by roughly 23 percent, while the median saw growth of 11-12 percent. In contrast, real income at the 90th percentile rose by only about 7 percent, and the 99th percentile experienced a slight negative real change.

Real Income Shifts and Labor Market Dynamics

Shamubeel Eaqub, chief economist at Simplicity, noted that higher income earners have generally not experienced wage increases that outpaced inflation since 2019. "For the bottom half of income earners, real incomes have increased, and particularly for people in that $60,000 to about $100,000. That's where the biggest growth has been," he said. Eaqub emphasized that for individuals earning $1 million, a nominal 20 percent increase still results in no real growth, explaining why the income share of the top 1 percent has not expanded significantly.

Murat Ungor, an economist at Otago University, attributed the narrowing distribution partly to the minimum wage rising from $16.50 to $23.50 and the tight labor market conditions observed in 2021 and 2022. He clarified that the bottom 10th percentile, which now averages $6,880, includes many young people, casual workers, and part-time employees. Ungor noted that the number of people earning under $10,000 fell by about 114,000 while the total number of earners increased, a compositional change that mechanically lifts the 10th percentile figure. An annual income of $6,880 is equivalent to approximately seven weeks of full-time work at the current minimum wage of $23.50 per hour, indicating that growth at the bottom reflects changes in hours worked and employment duration as much as hourly rates.

Limitations of Wage and Salary Data

While the top 10 percent of earners received approximately $57.9 billion of the $199.7 billion in total wage and salary income (29 percent), the bottom decile received only about $768 million (0.4 percent). The number of individuals recorded with income of at least $1 million increased to 980, more than double the figure recorded in 2019.

However, Ungor cautioned that these figures represent percentiles of wage earners in each year, not the same individuals tracked over time. The data measure annual PAYE-reported income, excluding shareholder-employee salaries paid without PAYE deductions, income retained in companies or trusts, and other non-wage compensation. The introduction of the 39 percent top marginal tax rate in 2021 may have also influenced how high earners structure their income, though the extent of this effect requires further evidence. Therefore, relative compression in the data does not necessarily indicate that lower earners are catching up to high earners in absolute dollar terms, but rather that the pace of real income growth has been faster at the lower and middle ends of the distribution compared to the top deciles.