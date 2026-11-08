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Cook Islands patrol unit inspects 82 vessels with Royal New Zealand Navy support

World » Oceania » New Zealand

The Cook Islands Police Service Maritime Unit, supported by four Royal New Zealand Navy personnel, conducted compliance inspections across 30 million square kilometres of the western Pacific as part of Operation Kurukura. The mission utilized the Te Kukupa II, a patrol boat smaller than New Zealand's Inshore Patrol Vessels, which is susceptible to significant movement in choppy seas.

Lake Tekapo in the Canterbury region, New Zealand
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Krzysztof Golik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Lake Tekapo in the Canterbury region, New Zealand

Coordinated by the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) and involving 17 member nations, the operation relied on a combination of satellite surveillance and physical boarding. The FFA recorded over 27,000 satellite detections, while the maritime units executed 149 vessel sightings and 82 at-sea and dockside inspections to identify illegal fishing activities.

The deployment of New Zealand Navy personnel-including specialists in weapons, electronics, and combat seamanship-provided operational support to the Cook Islands' assets. The physical scale of the patrol area and the limited stability of the smaller vessel characterize the logistical constraints of monitoring vast Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) in the region.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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