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Pacific Edge: New Medicare policy excludes competitors from triage test reimbursement

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Dunedin-based cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge saw its share price jump 8 percent on Friday, following a consecutive 9 percent gain on Thursday, after the company announced that its Cxbladder urine tests have been granted coverage under the United States Medicare system. The decision, which takes effect on 20 December 2026, establishes a specific reimbursement framework for the company's Triage and Triage Plus tests, setting the price per test between US$1,057 and US$1,328.

MERCK Medical Laboratory
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MERCK Medical Laboratory

The central financial mechanism at play is the removal of reimbursement uncertainty for healthcare providers. Previously, the lack of a standardized billing code and clear Medicare coverage created a friction point for urologists, making them reluctant to order the tests despite the clinical utility of using non-invasive urine samples to assess bladder cancer risk and determine the necessity of invasive cystoscopies. By securing a Local Coverage Determination (LCD), the Medicare policy now explicitly guides which hematuria patients are eligible for reimbursement, with Triage and Triage Plus being the only tests covered under this policy. Competing tests and generic billing codes remain excluded from this specific coverage, granting Pacific Edge a defined competitive advantage in the market.

Market Opportunity and Scale

The coverage opens a substantial addressable market. Pacific Edge estimates approximately 1.14 million eligible testing opportunities annually in the United States. Based on the reimbursement rates, this represents a market value of well over US$1 billion per year. While Pacific Edge acknowledges it will capture only a proportion of this total volume, the scale of the opportunity is significant relative to the company's current scale. To date, more than 5,000 US urologists have ordered over 130,000 Cxbladder tests, but the company notes that the new Medicare status removes a key barrier that had limited adoption.

The immediate beneficiary of this regulatory shift is the US urology market, where Medicare covers more than 71 million people. The company believes this government-backed coverage will also strengthen its position with commercial insurers, which collectively cover approximately 223 million Americans, potentially expanding its reach further. Pacific Edge is responding to this opportunity by making selective investments in its US commercial team and digital technology to support increased demand. Chief Executive Peter Meintjes described the decision as a significant milestone, noting that the LCD confirms Pacific Edge as the market leader by restricting coverage to its specific tests, thereby creating a protected revenue stream in a highly competitive diagnostics sector.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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