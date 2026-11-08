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New Zealand housing stock hits 37,433 homes, highest for an October since 2014

World » Oceania » New Zealand

New Zealand house buyers are facing the largest selection of homes for sale in any October since 2014, according to new data from Realestate. co.nz. The platform reports that the total number of properties available on the market has climbed by 11.4 percent year-on-year, reaching a national stock of 37,433 homes. Concurrently, the number of new listings added to the market in October decreased by 4.5 percent nationally, indicating a slowing inflow of new sales despite the high existing inventory.

New Zealand
Photo: Own work by Malcolm Jacobson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
New Zealand

The divergence between high stock levels and fewer new listings suggests a shift in market dynamics, where seller activity is tempering even as the backlog of unsold homes grows. In Auckland, which constitutes a significant share of the national market, the number of new listings fell by 7.9 percent year-on-year. However, the total stock of properties in Auckland rose by 14.1 percent to 15,046 homes, reflecting an accumulation of unsold inventory in the country's largest economic center.

Price adjustments and regional disparities

Nationally, asking prices have dropped by 2.7 percent, signaling that sellers are adjusting their financial expectations to move stock in a buyer's market. Regional variations in inventory growth highlight differing local economic pressures. Gisborne recorded the sharpest increase in available stock, up 31.4 percent year-on-year, followed by Taranaki at 21 percent and Marlborough at 18.2 percent. Conversely, Southland was the only region to experience a notable decline in stock, down 5.3 percent to 437 properties, indicating tighter local supply conditions.

Realestate.co.nz chief executive Sarah Wood attributed the slowdown in new listings to timing and uncertainty factors, including the delayed national elections scheduled for later in the year. "I do think the elections are playing a little bit of a part into this, because of their timing. They are much later this year than what they normally are. And so that could be affecting the timing of when people bring their properties to market," Wood stated. She noted that Auckland's size means its 7.9 percent drop in new listings has an outsized impact on national averages.

Shift in sales mechanisms

The method of selling homes is also shifting away from competitive bidding. The proportion of properties sold by auction has fallen to the lowest level in seven years. Wood explained that auctions are typically more prevalent when buyer demand is strong and competition is high; their decline suggests a softer demand environment where negotiated sales are preferred. The data presents a market with abundant choice for buyers, as evidenced by the 37,433 available homes, but with a decelerating rate of new sales entering the market. Whether this high inventory level will absorb into sales in the coming months depends on the pace of price adjustments and the return of seller confidence.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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