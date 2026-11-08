Attacks on New Zealand leaders: Digital hostility reaches breaking point before the vote

Analysis of online communications sent to 34 New Zealand election candidates in the three months preceding the 2026 general election indicates that these individuals received an average of nearly 500 abusive comments per day. The data establishes a specific volume of directed hostility targeting political figures during the pre-election period.

The figures derive from a review of digital correspondence directed at candidates across various constituencies. While the data quantifies the scale of negative interactions, it does not specify the institutional or legislative response to such online conduct. No statutory changes, regulatory enforcement actions, or parliamentary amendments addressing the management of electoral abuse online are documented in this context.