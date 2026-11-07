Kaiteretere: Official Beach Name Corrected Under Nelson Tenths Settlement

The New Zealand Geographic Board has officially replaced the spelling of one of the South Island's most frequented beaches, changing it from Kaiteriteri to Kaiteretere. This revision implements a specific provision within the Te Here ā Nuku (Nelson Tenths) Bill, which was passed in August 2026 to settle a long-standing land dispute between the Crown and customary landowners.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by S2102sa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bondi Beach

The settlement agreement, which includes a $420 million compensation payment and the return of 3,068 hectares of land, encompasses the Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve and portions of the Abel Tasman Great Walk. For Kerensa Johnston, a trustee of the Te Here ā Nuku Trust, the correction of the beach's name represents a formal acknowledgment of Māori language and tikanga (customary practice) by the Crown. Johnston noted that while place-name misspellings are common and often accidental, the previous spelling contained an 'i' that does not exist in the Māori language, rendering it an incorrect word. The change, therefore, signifies a return to the correct linguistic form and a step toward understanding the deeper narrative of the coastline.

Historical Context of the Nelson Tenths

The name change is part of a broader resolution of what is known as the Nelson Tenths case. In the 1830s, the Crown made an agreement with Māori in the top of the South Island: if they sold 151,100 acres of land to the New Zealand Company, they would be permitted to retain one-tenth of that land. Although a Crown grant in 1845 stipulated that a tenth of all land used for the Nelson settlement, along with pā (fortified villages), wāhi tapu (sacred places), urupā (burial grounds), and cultivations owned by whānau (extended families) and hapū (sub-tribes) would be held in trust for the customary owners, the Māori ultimately received fewer than 3,000 acres. These holdings became known as the Nelson Tenths Reserves.

Archaeological evidence indicates that Māori occupation and use of this coastline have continued for at least 500 years. Johnston stated that the area, which now includes the Abel Tasman National Park, has been well occupied by whānau and hapū for centuries, holding significant cultural, spiritual, and physical importance. She highlighted 1841 as a pivotal moment, when Māori first met with representatives of the New Zealand Company and agreed to the settlement of the Nelson area, an event she described as the genesis of the Nelson Tenths arrangement.

Etymology and Cultural Narratives

According to the New Zealand Geographic archives, the spelling Kaiteriteri has appeared in government records since 1859, with other documented surveyor variations including Kaiteratera and Kaitiriteri. Alexander Wyclif Reed's 1952 book, The Story of New Zealand Place Names, offers an interpretation of the corrected name Kaiteretere, breaking it down into 'kai' (to eat) and 'teretere' (to run or be spread about). Reed's account describes a historical scene where Māori dining on an island in the bay heard stones rolling through the bush, feared an attack, and fled in their canoes to Kaiteriteri Beach. Upon returning to their pā, they ate their food as they walked, resulting in the name being associated with the running or spreading of the party. Johnston acknowledged that multiple narratives exist regarding the history and meaning of the site, and the Trust intends to share these stories with the wider community in the future.

The response to the name change has generally been positive, with many expressing a desire to use the correct spelling and learn the name's origin. However, some commercial concerns have been raised regarding the potential impact on branding and signage. The Trust maintains that these changes can be implemented gradually. Johnston indicated that the Trust will lead these changes regarding the land and businesses it operates over the coming year. This process is part of a larger effort to revive other significant site names along the coastline, contributing to the broader work of restoring Māori institutional memory and authority over whenua (land). Last year, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka confirmed that the Department of Conservation had worked with the Te Here ā Nuku Trust to ensure ongoing public access to the Abel Tasman, the recreation reserve, and other conservation areas of national significance.