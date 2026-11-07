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Philippine food inflation for poorest households drops to 9.4%

World

Food inflation for the poorest 30% of Filipino households decreased to 9.4% in October from 9.8% in September, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The primary driver of this deceleration was seafood and fish, where price growth slowed from 8.4% to 6.4%. Inflation rates also fell for vegetables, root crops, legumes, and bananas, dropping from 9% to 7.9%, as well as for vegetable oils and fats, which declined from 6.8% to 6.6%.

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Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mike Gonzalez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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Despite the overall trend toward lower inflation, several staple commodities continued to see price increases. Corn prices accelerated to a 21.5% increase from 20% in September, while fruit and nut costs rose to 10.8% from 8.9%. Inflation in the category of bread, pasta, and cereal products slightly increased to 4.5%.

Rice remains a critical factor for the budgets of the poorest families, with inflation stable at 23.6% despite prices remaining significantly higher than year-ago levels. Meanwhile, meat prices continue to show negative growth, unchanged at -3.6% from the previous month.

For the most vulnerable households, food constitutes the defining component of overall inflation, accounting for 49.7% of total price increases. Within this food-related inflation, 78% is attributed to cereal products, including rice, corn, and flour.

The Department of Agriculture of the Philippines has prioritized ensuring product accessibility for low-income households. Minister Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. announced the expansion of the affordable rice program "Benteng Bigas, Meron Na!", which was initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. These support measures are designed to protect vulnerable groups, including the elderly, single parents, and persons with disabilities, from external market shocks.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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