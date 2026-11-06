Lula Convenes Economic Council as Brazil Debt Nears 83% of GDP

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva convened an expanded economic council in Brasília to address the friction between the administration's social commitments and the demands of financial markets. According to reports from CNN Brasil and SBT News, the meeting follows investor pushback against the president's reelection and increasing pressure for strict fiscal correction.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Wilfredor, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Brazil, São Paulo

The discussions include current officials and veteran economists, featuring Finance Minister Dario Durigan, his predecessor Fernando Haddad, Central Bank chief Gabriel Galípolo, former minister Guido Mantega, Planning Minister Bruno Moretti, and BNDES head Aloizio Mercadante.

The urgency of the consultations is driven by Brazil's gross public debt, which is approaching 83% of GDP, with interest service costs reaching approximately 9% of GDP over the last 12 months. This fiscal burden restricts budgetary capacity and increases economic instability risks.

Pressure has mounted as the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) halted its rate-cutting cycle, maintaining the Selic base rate at 13.75% per annum. The regulator cited inflationary risks and deteriorating economic expectations as the basis for this pause amid real volatility.

A rift has emerged within the government regarding the solution. Economist André Lara Resende proposed establishing a National Fiscal-Monetary Council to forcibly lower the Selic rate to 7.5%. However, Finance Minister Dario Durigan and BNDES head Aloizio Mercadante have rejected the idea of administrative rate fixing, with Durigan citing the inefficiency of such a mechanism.

Durigan is instead pursuing gradual fiscal adjustment through the review of government spending and tax exemptions. The objective is to stabilize the debt without cutting the social programs central to Lula's campaign.

Asset volatility persists due to the lack of an approved measure package for 2027 and uncertainty regarding future cabinet appointments. While Piauí Governor Rafael Fonteles has been mentioned as a potential Finance Minister for the next term, he was not among the participants at the current meeting.

The discussions are expected to culminate in a televised address by the president on Sunday, November 8, where he intends to outline a balance between fiscal discipline and continued social support.