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Argentina's Urban Poverty Rate Rises to 34.4% in Q2 2025

World

Argentina's poverty rate in urban areas rose to 34.4% in the second quarter of 2025, marking an increase from 31.4% a year earlier and 30% in the previous quarter, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INDEC). The extreme poverty indicator also climbed to 8% from 6.9% in the same period last year and 7% in the preceding quarter.

Homeless camp on the square
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Homeless camp on the square

The survey, which covered a population of approximately 30 million urban residents, indicates that more than 10 million people live in households with incomes below the poverty line. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the number of people in poverty increased by roughly 800,000, with about 300,000 of those entering the extreme poverty category. When extrapolated to the country's total population of 46.7 million, the overall number of individuals living in poverty could reach 16 million, including 3.7 million in conditions of extreme deprivation.

Experts attribute the deterioration in the first half of the year to a reduction in household disposable income, driven primarily by rising prices for state-regulated services such as electricity, water, gas, and public transportation. The data also highlights a growing share of informal employment, characterized by unstable schedules and low wages, including temporary jobs and courier delivery work. This trend of rising poverty and extreme poverty marks the third consecutive quarter of increase since the third quarter of 2024, interrupting a previous period of decline in these indicators.

Augustin Salvia, a researcher at the Universidad Católica Argentina (UCA), notes that while inflation adjustments may statistically alter poverty rates, a structural core of poverty affecting roughly 30% of the population and extreme poverty affecting about 10% persists. He argues that this is not a natural minimum but the result of accumulated deficits in labor integration, productivity, education, and infrastructure access. INDEC data further shows deepening chronic deficiencies among those remaining in poverty, with increasing difficulties in accessing basic services such as gas, water, and sewage, and a significant loss of medical coverage through state or mutual funds.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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