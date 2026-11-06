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57.7% of Bulgaria's workforce earns below the 1,085-euro threshold required to meet basic living standards

World

A three-person household in Bulgaria consisting of two working parents and one child under 14 requires a total monthly net income of 1,516 euros to meet minimum needs as of late September. For a single working individual living alone, the threshold is 842 euros net, according to data from the Confederation of Free Trade Unions (KNSB).

Bulgaria
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tanya Dedyukhina, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Bulgaria

The cost of living rose 1.7% quarterly and 6.4% annually. The minimum net requirement for a single person increased by 51 euros over the year, while the requirement for a three-person family grew by 92 euros.

Data from the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) indicates that 57.7% of the workforce-approximately 1.5 million people-earn less than the gross monthly wage required to support a single worker, which stands at 1,085 euros. Although this group decreased by 52,000 people over the past year, more than half of Bulgarian households remain unable to meet basic living standards.

Energy costs are a primary driver of this inflation. Natural gas prices rose 34.5% year-on-year to 41.60 euros/MWh in September, and business electricity prices jumped 77.3% to 166.24 euros/MWh. For residential consumers, electricity and heating costs rose by 3.05% and 4.58% respectively starting July 1, 2026. A further 32.52% increase in natural gas prices effective November 1 raises the risk of energy poverty.

World Bank and Ministry of Energy data show that 28% of the population (over 1.8 million citizens) face energy poverty, with 19% of households unable to sufficiently heat their homes. For the 2026/2027 heating season, government assistance of 321.95 euros is available for approximately 350,000 individuals and families, though some eligible persons are excluded by income criteria.

Non-food items increased by 7.2% annually. Monthly food and catering costs for one person reached 333 euros in September, driven by price hikes in baby food (6.7%), meat (6.4%), bread (5.9%), and vegetables (5.9%). Other annual increases include housing rent (approximately 8%), medical services (9.5%), and personal hygiene (8.6%).

Bulgaria's price growth in specific categories exceeds EU averages: bread rose 1.5% versus 0.4% in the EU, vegetables 7.4% versus 4.7%, diesel 55.3% versus 40.1%, and gasoline 33.9% versus 27.3%.

KNSB reports a gap between income levels and food costs; by the end of 2025, Bulgarian incomes reached 68% of the EU average, while food costs hit 91% of the EU average. Consequently, the union is advocating for a minimum 10% annual wage increase in the 2027 budget for both public and private sectors.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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