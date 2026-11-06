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Brazil Maintains 2027 Tax Reform Launch Despite Industry Pressure

World

Brazil's Ministry of Finance has reaffirmed its commitment to launch a comprehensive tax reform in January 2027. Finance Minister Dario Durigan stated that the schedule remains unchanged despite requests from professional associations and the manufacturing sector to delay implementation until 2028, citing operational unreadiness and undefined regulatory details.

Municipality of Aguas de Lindoia in Brazil
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Leandro Maranghetti Lourenço, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Municipality of Aguas de Lindoia in Brazil

To mitigate business risks during the transition, the government intends to introduce a compliance program. This mechanism will waive penalties for taxpayers acting in good faith and allow for extended reporting deadlines to address industry concerns regarding the new system.

A central shift in the tax structure is the abolition of the Industrialized Products Tax (IPI), which applied to nearly all manufactured goods. It will be replaced by a "selective tax." According to the minister, this tool is not intended for budget revenue but to regulate consumption by curbing demand for specific product categories.

To facilitate the 2027 transition, the government agreed that selective tax burdens will remain equivalent to previous IPI rates, with official new values taking effect in 2028. The administration maintains that the transition to a dual VAT (IVA dual) system will not increase the overall tax burden.

The ministry also addressed budget impacts following the ban on sports betting. Estimates suggest approximately 60 billion reais annually will shift away from betting toward retail and wholesale trade. Current revenue losses are estimated at 10 billion reais, which Durigan noted has already been factored into next year's budget adjustments.

Regarding monetary policy, the minister described the current Selic rate of 13.75% as excessively high for all economic sectors. While the government aims to create structural conditions for sustainable rate reductions, including strengthening fiscal security, specific measures will be presented after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returns from the COP summit.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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