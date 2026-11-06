Renovación Popular's Lima Mobility Plan Lacks Operational and Engineering Basis

In Lima, the challenge of urban mobility is defined less by a lack of routes than by the fragmentation of the network and the physical degradation of existing infrastructure. While the political party Renovación Popular has proposed a modernization plan to address traffic congestion and isolation between sectors, the proposal contains fundamental inaccuracies regarding the current state of public transport coverage. The document claimed that significant portions of the capital lack access to organized public transit, yet most districts are already serviced by an extensive, albeit disjointed, web of private route taxis and buses. The core issue is not the absence of physical lines, but their low reliability, poor scheduling, and lack of integration between modes.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Lima Cathedral, Peru

The plan proposes expanding bus routes and centralizing management, but it overlooks the operational requirements necessary for such a system to function. Adding new lines without upgrading stops, fare gates, and dispatch centers risks increasing chaos in an already overloaded system. Furthermore, the proposal fails to specify funding sources or return models for new terminal construction. In Peruvian practice, such ambiguities often lead to prolonged legal disputes and unfinished infrastructure. A new terminal does not function automatically; it requires real-time dispatch systems and maintenance staff to manage vehicle flow. Without these operational elements, a new building remains an unused structure rather than a functional transfer hub.

A critical logistical oversight in the plan is the disregard for the load capacity of Lima's main arteries. Increasing the number of buses without simultaneously expanding road throughput or improving pavement condition creates a feedback loop where each additional vehicle slows the overall flow. Lima's heavy rains rapidly deteriorate road surfaces, and new routes designed through narrow streets without accounting for drainage and hydrodynamics are likely to cause paralysis during the rainy season. These are engineering and materials science constraints, not merely policy issues. The proposal treats transport improvement as a matter of political promise rather than physical infrastructure.

Effective mobility improvements in Lima require a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade rather than simple route additions. This includes constructing dedicated lanes with strict access control, implementing a unified payment system for seamless transfers between buses and metro, and undertaking capital repairs of roads capable of handling increased traffic. Without these physical changes, declarations of a "new transport system" will remain on paper, leaving thousands of residents continuing to spend hours on daily commutes due to fragmented and deteriorating infrastructure.